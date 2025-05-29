HBCU Legends

Which Browns Quarterback Was The Best At OTAs In Day 2?

The former Jackson State and Colorado star signal-caller is putting pressure on the veterans, fellow rookie, and even the Browns coaching staff with his impressive performance.

Kyle T. Mosley

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, left, chats with rookie Shedeur Sanders during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, left, chats with rookie Shedeur Sanders during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders continues his torrid pace of connecting with receivers without a blemish at Cleveland Browns OTAs.   

The former Jackson State star had an extremely productive day, completing 7 of 9 (78%) passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions on the second day of the workouts on May 28. One outlet credited Sanders for having over 100 yards passing.

CLEVELAND'S QB ROOM AT OTAs

Joe Flacco, the Super Bowl XLVII MVP, is expected to become the starter for the Browns due to his veteran leadership and understanding of head coach Kevin Stefanski's offensive scheme. He ended the day going 9 of 14 for one touchdown and zero interceptions.

"I probably wasn't too far away from playing against his dad, and now I'm playing with him," Flacco said post-practice regarding Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders hands off the football to Judkins.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) hands the ball off to Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett spent time talking and joking with Sanders on the sidelines during the session. He notched a performance of 9 of 16 for no touchdowns and interceptions.

The Browns' third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel, was effective after completing 11 of 16 passes for two touchdowns and one interception.

Bleacher Report NFL Insider John Frascella posted on social media," Dillon Gabriel, whose height has been an issue for scouts from the jump, is getting passes batted down already… leaving that door wide open for Shedeur Sanders."

The Browns' fifth-round choice is quickly making the quarterback competition a hot topic for Cleveland and the National Football League.

On GET UP ESPN, Dan Le Batard noted about Sanders' chances of becoming the starter: "100% possible. This is a wide-open competition. He continued, "If they get to the end of training camp and he's the guy that gives them the best chance to win their Week 1 game, then I believe he will be the starter."

"It's not ridiculous," Louis Reddick exclaimed. "Although that's a start on the road in Pittsburgh." He believes a more plausible start for Sanders would be in Week 7 against Pittsburgh."

It's still too early to make any definitive predictions. On April 28, Las Vegas sportsbooks released their odds, indicating that Kenny Pickett is favored to start the season for the Browns, with odds of +120. Followed by Sanders at +225, Flacco in third at +300, and Gabriel at +650. Deshaun Watson is a distant fifth choice at +1800. He may not see the field at all during the 2025-26 season.

Before a starter is crowned, the rigors of summer training camp will be the actual test for all of the Cleveland Browns signal-callers.  

Until then, we shall see.

SANDERS' ROOKIE JERSEY NO. 1 OF HIS CLASS

In less than 24 hours, Shedeur Sanders' jersey sales have become the number one among incoming NFL rookies, according to Cllct's Darren Rovell

"Fanatics confirmed to cllct Wednesday that Sanders now has the No. 1 selling jersey among all 2025 draft picks across the company's network of sites, including the NFL Shop and the Cleveland Browns' official shop," Rovell noted.

  • Cam Ward has 10 jersey options
  • Shedeur Sanders has 9 jersey options
  • Travis Hunter has 7 jersey options

Currently, neither Sanders nor the Browns have designated a jersey number for the rookie quarterback. The No. 2 jersey is available in Cleveland, which is the same number he wore during his college career at Jackson State and Colorado.

4/29/25: Former Teammates Lead NFL Rookie Jersey Sales

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, two of the most exciting talents from Jackson State University, are again making headlines for their impact off the field as two of the top-selling rookie jerseys following the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Travis Hunter: No. 1 in Rookie Jersey Sales

Travis Hunter, a dynamic two-way player who excelled as both a wide receiver and cornerback, was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His jersey quickly climbed to the top of the sales charts, surpassing even the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans.

Hunter has gained immense popularity among both young and older fans. His versatility on the field and his impressive journey from Jackson State to the NFL as a Heisman Trophy winner is truly inspirational. The Jaguars' bold decision to trade up for Hunter has not only strengthened their roster but also boosted fan engagement and merchandise sales.

Shedeur Sanders: Fifth-Round Pick, Third in Sales

One particularly notable achievement is the jersey sales success of Shedeur Sanders, the former quarterback for Jackson State and Colorado.

Despite being unexpectedly drafted in the fifth round as the 144th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, Sanders has the third-best-selling rookie jersey, coming in behind only Hunter and Ward. He is the only player outside the first round to break into the top ten in sales, highlighting his national popularity and the strong interest in his NFL journey.

Sanders' impressive increase in jersey sales is especially remarkable, considering that his merchandise was available for a shorter time than that of first-round picks. Despite this, he still climbed to the top tier of sales.

The Browns are known for their frequent changes at quarterback, and fans are excited that Sanders finally arrived at the team's training facilities to begin his NFL career.

Jackson State's Lasting Impact

The success of Hunter and Sanders in the NFL's merchandise market directly reflects the so-called "Prime Effect" - the influence of Deion Sanders, who elevated Jackson State's profile and helped usher in a new era for HBCU football.

Both players began their college careers at Jackson State, contributing to a resurgence in national attention for the program and HBCU football.

Their continued popularity in the NFL underscores the lasting impact of their time at Jackson State and the broader cultural shift initiated by Coach Prime.  

As rookies, former HBCU football alumni Hunter and Sanders are set to make their mark on the field and are already influencing the business and fan landscape of the league.

More of the 'Prime Effect'

NFL Media and other outlets are reporting a banner year for the 2025 NFL Draft. Nothing would have been possible without the former HBCU football coach, Deion Sanders, and his players contributing to the staggering numbers of the three-day event.

NFL Draft Viewership Up As Shedeur Sanders Fell

  • The NFL reported the 2025 NFL Draft as the second most-watched NFL Draft ever.  
  • 7.5 million averaged viewers across the NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and other digital channels led to an increase of 27% from the 2024 NFL Draft.
  • The "Shedeur Sanders Draft Watch" sparked the most-watched Day 3 ever. According to NFL Media, more than 4.3 million average viewers were on the televised platforms tuned into the draft.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

