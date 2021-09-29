Saints Cheer Team Select Former Southern's 'Dancing Dolls', McCoy and Stamper

The New Orleans Saints have an SU Alum and recently selected two former Southern University Dancing Dolls to join its new Saints Cheer team.

Most people in the world of sports have witnessed the "Human Jukebox" of Southern University. The world-acclaimed marching band is famous for its precision, sound, and the talented ladies out front dancing to the tunes. Those ladies are known as the "Fabulous Dancing Dolls."

I have the fortune of covering the New Orleans Saints football team and HBCU sports. I must say, the Dancing Dolls have been beautiful and graceful performers for Southern University over the past 50 years.

The organization announced the new 2021 entertainment team formerly called the "Saintsations." Two former Southern University Dancing Dolls answered the casting call and became the latest Saints Cheer Team members.

Danielle, Taylor, Chauncey

Congratulations to Danielle Stamper and Chauncey McCoy, the two young ladies will represent Southern University and HBCUs along the NFL sidelines this season. In 2017, the New Orleans Pelicans Dance Team selected McCoy.

The Saints Cheer Team also has Taylor Davis, a veteran performer of five seasons, and SU Alum. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is also an attorney.

The New Orleans Saints return to the Caesars Superdome on Oct. 3 to host the New York Giants after being on the road for over a month. The team, coaches, and administrators were displaced after Hurricane Ida ravaged many parts of southern Louisiana on Aug. 29, 16 years after Hurricane Katrina hit the area.

Taylor, Danielle, and Chauncey will perform in Sunday's home opener for the New Orleans Saints.

READ MORE HBCU LEGENDS NEWS: