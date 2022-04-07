Skip to main content

Jaguars' Caleb and Ja'Tyre Carter Shine at Southern's Pro Day

Southern Jaguars' two Carters, Caleb and Ja'Tyre, both shined at the Pro Day in front NFL scouts and executives.

Southern's two Carters – Caleb and Ja'Tyre – shined at the Pro Day in front of NFL scouts and executives. Several Jaguars had impressive showings, but an NFL scout was high on Ja'Tyre and Caleb.

Ja'Tyre Carter

Offensive lineman Ja'Tyre is projected at the guard position. J. Carter was a standout at this year's Reese's Senior Bowl, and executive director Jim Nagy posted the big road grader's Pro Day numbers.

"Carter posted all-timer level 34.5 inches (vertical jump) at 312 lbs. Also, 9-3 ft (broad jump), 5.04/5.02 seconds in the 40. Carter is getting drafted!" Nagy gave Ja'Tyre Carter a huge endorsement. Many NFL scouts hang their hats on Nagy's recommendations.

Caleb Carter

My SNN colleague John Hendrix reported on New Orleans native Caleb Carter. The New Orleans Saints were in attendance at his Pro Day after attending LSU's a few miles away in Baton Rouge. Carter registered 4.47/4/51 seconds in the 40 and displayed tremendous strength by bench pressing 27 reps. After his session, the Saints extended a personal invite to C. Carter. They view him as a hybrid linebacker/safety and special teams contributor.

Another notable Jaguar was wide receiver Marquis McClain.  We are awaiting his numbers along with WR Jamar Washington, WR Travis O'Conner, DB Jackoby Pappillion, DB Chase Foster, RB Devon Benn, and QB Ladarius Skelton.

Expect either one or both Jaguars to become HBCU football draftees in the 2022 NFL Draft.

