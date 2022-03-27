Myles Carter played some great basketball during his career at Delaware State. Carter will now have a chance to showcase his skills on the big stage.

He has been chosen to play in the inaugural HBCU All-Star Game on Sunday, April 3 in New Orleans during the NCAA Final Four weekend. The game will provide national attention for 24 of the best black college basketball players from the four NCAA Division I and II conferences (CIAA, MEAC, SWAC and SIAC). This all-star contest will be televised live on the CBS Television Network.

For Carter and these players from country’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities is a big deal. This game could help their prospects of playing professional basketball whether it would be the NBA or overseas.

Right now, Robert Covington, a Tennessee State product, is the only HBCU player in the NBA. Covington plays for the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s possible there could be a few prospects worth a look in this major event.

Delaware's Kevin Anderson guards Delaware State's Myles Carter in the first half at Memorial Hall in Dover, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Ud V Dsu Credit: © William Bretzger / Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carter, a 6-1, 170-pound guard, could be one of them. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists a game. He finished the season with the best scoring average in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. In addition, he was second in the conference in field goal percentage (.443). The Hornets’ backcourt sensation is excited about playing in this game.

“Playing in the HBCU All-Star Games is an honor,” said Carter, who will play for the team named after HBCU coaching greats and Hall of Famers Clarence “Big House” Gaines and John McLendon. “It’s definitely going to be a good experience with a lot of good things to come.

“The exposure that it gives us coming from an HBCU is great. We don’t have a lot of nationally televised games. This game will give us all the awareness and exposure we need.”

Carter exhibited a fine all-around game with the Hornets. He played both ends of the floor. His basketball skills earned him first-team All-MEAC honors.

“I think my biggest asset is that I play hard,” Carter said. “It’s hard work all the time. I think that’s going to translate to the next level. No matter whether I make a shot or not, I’m always going to play defense, rebound and be a positive guy.”

Myles Carter; Credit: Delaware State Athletics

Carter honed his basketball skills growing up on the playgrounds and recreation centers like the Hank Gathers Recreation Center in Philadelphia. He played his scholastic basketball at the Academy at Palumbo in the Philadelphia Public League.

In 2017, Carter received All-Public League recognition for his efforts on the scholastic level. In spite of his success, he entered the Delaware State basketball program as a walk-on. Carter displayed an enormous amount of hard work, patience and confidence during his first two seasons at Delaware State.

He really came into his own during his sophomore year where he emerged as the Hornets’ top scorer (9.1 ppg) off the bench. The following season he became a starter and tallied 15.0 points a game while being named second-team All-MEAC.

“I remember telling people I was going to walk-on at Delaware State,” said Carter, who scored 1,092 points in his college career. “I got a lot of questions like you know walk-ons don’t play. I knew that coming into the school. But I just kept right on working. I just needed an opportunity.”

Carter has climbed the ladder of success and is now looking forward displaying his talents in the HBCU All-Star Game.

