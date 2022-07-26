Southern Names Traci Greene as New Dancing Dolls Leader

Southern University A&M's Human Jukebox named Traci Greene as the leader of the ladies' dancing group. Greene has an impressive resume with over 30 years in dance and performing arts. The former Fabulous Dancing Doll captain returns to Southern and will work under the leadership of Director of Bands & Professor of Music, Kedric Taylor.

Greene's Bio from S.U. Human Jukebox Website

Traci Greene is a proud alumnus of Southern University and A&M College and a former four-year Southern University Dancing Doll ('92-'95). Traci served as Southern University's Dancing Doll captain from 1993-1995 under the leadership of Dr. Isaac Greggs and Doll Coordinator Rose Roche'.

Traci has led a successful 30-year professional career in dance and the performing arts. After graduation, Traci continued her performing arts education at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC. A few of Traci's many professional credits include a cast of the Los Angeles production of The Chocolate Nutcracker, dancer of the musical workshop of "The Color Purple on Broadway;" and dancer, actor, and appointed female dance captain of the international touring company of "West Side Story."

Traci has worked as a full-time dance educator at NYC Public Schools and Houston ISD. She continued to train and teach throughout the U.S. before opening and operating her award-winning dance studio for ten years.

Traci is now the proud founding president of Culture Arts Initiative, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit dance organization. Culture Arts Initiative has awarded over $50,000 to underrepresented dancers throughout the U.S. through its scholarship awards programs, including the Traci Greene Collegiate Dance Scholarship Award.

Traci is also the Creative Director and Producer of Houston's Urban Nutcracker. Houston's Urban Nutcracker has been revered by sold-out audiences since its inaugural production in 2018 and has featured in publications like the Houston Chronicle and ABC television's Localish.

Traci is excited to return to her beloved alma mater, Southern University, and honored to work under the exceptional leadership of Mr. Kedric Taylor. She looks forward to working with the fantastic Human Jukebox staff and hopes to continue to build upon the incomparable legacy of the Human Jukebox and Fabulous Dancing Dolls by fostering, supporting, and inspiring the next generation of Southern University Dancing Dolls.

