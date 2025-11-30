Southern Stuns Grambling To Win A Bayou Classic Thriller
The Southern Jaguars capped a turbulent season with a moment they’ll talk about for years. After upsetting heavily favored Grambling State 28–27 in the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic before a raucous Caesars Superdome crowd, interim head coach Fred McNair praised his team’s perseverance.
“It’s just the resiliency of these guys,” McNair said. “They fought every day. To keep these guys motivated during the changes — it was tough. The coaching staff did a great job. These guys were resilient.”
Southern (2–10, 1–7 SWAC) rallied from a 17–7 halftime deficit and outscored Grambling 21–10 in the second half, securing its fourth straight win in the Bayou Classic and avoiding one of the worst seasons in program history.
Second-Half Surge Fuels Jaguars’ Comeback
Southern’s run game powered the turnaround, finishing with 204 rushing yards.
- Barry Remo, the game's MVP, broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, cutting Grambling’s lead to 17–14. He finished with 107 yards on just seven carries.
- Trey Holly scored twice, rushing for 65 yards on 18 attempts.
Grambling answered when running back Andre Crews capped a 57-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown to push the Tigers ahead 24–14.
But the Jags refused to stop fighting!
Holly scored his second touchdown of the afternoon early in the fourth quarter to pull Southern within 24–21. Grambling’s Josh McCormick then drilled a 52-yard field goal with 9:23 remaining, extending the Tigers’ lead to 27–21.
McCoy to Harris: The Play That Changed Everything
On the ensuing drive, Southern quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy delivered the biggest throw of his young career — a strike down the seam to Khalil Harris for a 34-yard touchdown. The score gave the Jaguars their first lead of the second half, 28–27, with 7:16 remaining.
McCoy finished with 148 yards passing and the go-ahead touchdown.
The Defensive Stop That Sealed It
With Grambling driving into field-goal range in the final minute, Southern’s defense made the play of the game.
With 32 seconds left, defensive end Demetrios Walker knocked the ball loose from Crews. All-American edge rusher Ckelby Givens recovered the fumble, securing the Jaguars’ dramatic victory.
Standout Performers
Southern
- RB Barry Remo: 7 carries, 107 yards, 1 TD
- RB Trey Holly: 65 yards rushing, 2 TDs
- QB Cam’Ron McCoy: 148 passing yards, 1 TD
- WR Cam Jefferson: 3 receptions, 66 yards
- WR Khalil Harris: 2 receptions, 61 yards, game-winning TD
- Defense: Campbell, Lafleur, Wallace (1 sack); Givens & Johnson (0.5 sack each); West (1 INT)
Grambling State
- QB Hayden Benoit: 16 completions, 221 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
- RB Andre Crews: 18 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD
- WR Andrew Frazier: 70-yard reception
- WRs Keith Jones & Barron Miles: 1 TD each
- Defense: Raby, Monsanto (1 sack each); Raby (1 INT)