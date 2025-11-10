SWAC: Grambling & Bethune-Cookman Hit Hard With Suspensions & Fines For Brawl
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced suspensions and institutional fines stemming from a halftime altercation that transpired between the Bethune-Cookman University and Grambling State University football teams on Saturday, Nov. 8.
“We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during halftime of the Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State football game,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics.”
“The Conference Office has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league.”
After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that both schools violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct.
27 student-athletes (9 from Bethune-Cookman and 18 from Grambling State) have been suspended for their respective involvement in the altercation. Of the total number of 27 suspensions, 3 of those student-athletes have been disciplined with two game suspensions due to the severity of their actions.
Additionally, in accordance with league bylaws and sports regulations, the Conference Office has levied a fine against Bethune-Cookman in the amount $25,000.00, along with a fine against Grambling State in the amount of $40,000.00.
Grambling State: Coach Mickey Joseph's Bethune-Cookman Brawl Comments Under Fire
Saturday's 31-23 victory at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium should have been an inspiring moment for Grambling State and head coach Mickey Joseph. Instead, the Tigers' postseason hopes now hang in the balance following a violent brawl that erupted after halftime and Joseph's ill-advised postgame comments.
Mickey Joseph's postgame comments regarding the events leading to the on-field brawl with Bethune-Cookman may have caused more harm than good.
"We're not gonna tolerate disrespect here at Grambling. You won't disrespect us. We're gonna meet disrespect with disrespect." Coach Joseph said in defense of Grambling State's role.
SWAC officials ejected nine players from the contest — five from Grambling State and four from Bethune-Cookman — in an altercation that disrupted the second half. Video footage posted by HBCU Gameday showed the coaching staffs from both teams struggling to control the situation as tempers flared on the field.
A video of the altercation:
The social media reaction to Joseph's remarks has ranged from being disturbed to agreeing with him to calls for his job. Here are a few:
- Out of curiosity, everybody good with the head coach stating publicly “we’re gonna meet disrespect with disrespect?”
- Oh yes indeed , he got the locker room's back, these boys gone play for him
- Love it.
- Disrespect is not some huge deal. The idea that “being disrespected” is grounds for anything other than ignoring it and moving on, is ridiculous. Ya got disrespected? So what? We all do. It’s part of being a mature adult
- Fire him. Not worthy of teaching young men.
- A black man not holding other black men that he’s supposed to be leading accountable. How shocking!
- What a disgusting response. This coach sets a terrible example for his players. I bet half of these kids will end up in jail at least once in their life with a coach like this.
- Horrible leadership
- Eddie Robinson is spinning in his grave.
Following this matter and Coach Joseph's interview statements, SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland and the conference office in Birmingham, Alabama, are expected to review the incident and issue disciplinary decisions. Sanctions could impact both programs, including coaches and players involved in the melee.
Joseph concluded the interview, saying, "I'm gonna hear from my AD. I'll talk to my AD. He'll talk to his AD. And, you know, I told him, I said, you know, if they fine us, then you know what?" At the end, he said a few words to someone off-camera.
One observer from Grambling State noticed vice president of intercollegiate athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott, and the Tigers' assistant coaches were being attacked during the conflict.
Another video supports Coach Joseph's claim that players from the Bethune-Cookman team were arguing with Grambling players as they entered the field from their respective locker rooms.
The timing could not be worse for Grambling State. The Tigers, now 7-3 overall and 4-2 in SWAC play, remain in contention for the SWAC West Division title. Under Joseph's leadership, the program is enjoying its first winning season since 2019 and enters the stretch run with momentum ahead of the Bayou Classic.
However, suspensions or other disciplinary actions could threaten their chances at either a SWAC Championship appearance or an at-large berth in the FCS Playoffs.
Across the division, Prairie View A&M leads the SWAC West at 7-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play. The Panthers close the regular season with home games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State, setting up what could be an exciting finish on The Hill. For Grambling, however, the focus has shifted from on-field performance to off-field consequences.
Whether the Tigers' postseason ambitions survive depends on the decisions coming from the SWAC office.
The fate of Grambling State's season now rests in Birmingham.
HBCU Legends contacted the leadership of Grambling State's athletic department but has not yet received a response.