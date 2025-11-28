SWAC Rises: Commissioner McClelland Reports On SWAC TV & League's Financial Growth
Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland presented a sharply improved financial outlook Friday morning during the Southern University Board of Supervisors meeting at the 52nd Bayou Classic.
McClelland told the Board that the conference's shift toward digital media, particularly through its new SWAC TV app, has strengthened revenue and lessened reliance on football alone and traditional ESPN broadcasts.
"We are and have the largest revenue of any FCS conference in the nation," McClelland said. "So when you start talking about who we are, we are now the biggest and the baddest when it comes to revenue-generating."
Financial Turnaround
Six years ago, the SWAC operated with a $2 million deficit and a $5.2 million budget, forcing member schools to contribute funds to keep the league afloat.
Today, the conference has reported a $25.5 million operating budget for fiscal year 2025. Of that total, 62 percent — roughly $15.9 million — was distributed back to member institutions. While final revenue figures are still being finalized, McClelland said the league is already $2 million ahead of last year's total.
Southern University President Dennis Shields and board member Tony Clayton praised McClelland's leadership and the unified efforts among member schools that guided the turnaround.
SWAC's Financial Turnaround:
- SWAC's overall revenue hit $25.5 million, now leading all FCS conferences nationwide.
- The majority of this revenue (62%) is distributed directly back to member institutions.
- Six years ago, SWAC faced a $2 million deficit.
SWAC TV Surges
A key driver of the conference's growth is SWAC TV, a digital streaming network launched earlier this year to give the league more control over media rights and fan engagement.
More people watching SWAC TV for our games than there are for those individuals are watching ESPN.- Dr. McClelland, SWAC Commissioner
"There are more people watching SWAC TV for our games than there are watching ESPN," McClelland said.
In its first two and a half months, SWAC TV generated nearly 27 million minutes viewed and reached almost 900,000 unique viewers — surpassing annual ESPN viewership totals for SWAC contests, according to McClelland.
"It is very liberating to have your own television network where you can show your content, and you don’t have to be constrained by the major networks," he said. McClelland added that the platform places the SWAC in a "unique financial position no other FCS or HBCU conference will be able to match."
NIL Growth Across the Conference
McClelland also provided an update on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) participation across the league. Eight of the conference's 12 schools are active in NIL programming, and that number is expected to grow.
Southern University and Grambling State were recognized for their commitment to supporting student-athlete NIL opportunities.
McClelland noted that revenue from SWAC TV can help member schools expand their NIL efforts.
Empowering Athletes with NIL Initiatives:
- 8 of 12 SWAC schools actively participate in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and revenue-sharing programs.
- SWAC is committed to providing resources so all member schools can thrive in the NIL era, redistributing digital revenue to support athletes.
Praise for Leadership
Shields and Clayton concluded the session by commending McClelland for boosting the conference's financial stability, visibility, and long-term strategic direction.
"Your leadership of the SWAC has put it in a completely different position in very short order," Shields said.
Looking Ahead
The SWAC's rapid rise — from deficit years to digital expansion — is drawing attention throughout the HBCU and FCS landscape. With strengthened media infrastructure, increased revenue distribution, and advancing NIL integration, the conference is positioning itself not just to remain competitive but to grow.
Under McClelland's leadership, the SWAC is emerging as a model for how tradition, technology, and strategic planning can reshape the future of college athletics.