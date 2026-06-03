SWAC TV Reveals 2026 HBCU Football Broadcast Schedule: Every Game, Week by Week
HOUSTON -- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced that it will broadcast HBCU football on SWAC TV for the 2026 season, from Week 0 in late August through the Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving Day. 2026 SWAC Football has the makings of being one of the most competitive and compelling seasons for fans.
Despite ESPN cherry-picking quite a few of the conference's classics and rivalries this season, the SWAC TV slate still carries league crossovers and division matchups, along with non-conference home tests and other contests in the platform's second season. The digital platform games remain separate from the contests ESPN claimed for its linear networks.
Last week, the conference released its 2026 ESPN television schedule, which locked in the national-window classics, including the Orange Blossom Classic, the Labor Day Classic, the Boom Box Classic, the State Fair Classic, the Magic City Classic, and the Florida Classic.
Surprisingly, more non-conference opponents will fill the spectrum of contests with Morehouse facing a SWAC program, a first in years for the Maroon Tigers under new head coach, Brad Sherrod.
The SWAC TV slate fills in the remaining games, and 2026 shapes up as a pivotal year for the platform. The conference must prove to subscribers that the SWAC product is worth supporting and tuning into each week. A strong season also gives potential advertisers a preview ahead of the 2026-27 New York upfronts, positioning SWAC TV as a highly respected broadcast platform for their brands.
2026 SWAC TV Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 29
- Clark Atlanta at Grambling State
- Albany State at Florida A&M
- Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Miles at Alcorn State
Saturday, Sept. 5
- Miles at Alabama A&M
- Lane at Alabama State
- Central State at Grambling State
- Kentucky State at Southern
Saturday, Sept. 12
- Tennessee State at Alabama A&M
- Lincoln vs. Mississippi Valley State
- Stetson at Bethune-Cookman
Saturday, Sept. 19
- Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M
- Bowie State at Alabama A&M
- Tuskegee at Jackson State
- Delta State at Mississippi Valley State
- Louisiana Christian at Southern
- Virginia Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman
- Central State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Saturday, Sept. 26
- Texas Southern at Alcorn State
- Alabama A&M at Florida A&M
- Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State
Saturday, Oct. 3
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern
- Alcorn State at Grambling State
- Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman
- Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State
- Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M
Saturday, Oct. 10
- Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M
- Southern at Prairie View A&M
- Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State
- Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern
- Jackson State at Grambling State
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Southern at Texas Southern
- Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State
- Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Grambling State at Alabama A&M
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Bethune-Cookman at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State
- Grambling State at Texas Southern
Saturday, Nov. 7
- Bethune-Cookman at Southern
- Alabama A&M at Prairie View A&M
- Alabama State at Texas Southern
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State
- Florida A&M at Alcorn State
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman
- Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M
- Texas Southern at Alabama A&M
Saturday, Nov. 21
- Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State
Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day)
- Tuskegee at Alabama State
10 Key Games to Watch
- Jackson State at Grambling State (Revenge Game)
- Southern at Prairie View A&M (A must-win for Coach Faulk’s Jags?; Coach Jackson to show dominance)
- Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman (Could be a shootout)
- Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M (2nd FCS opponent in TX to battle the Panthers)
- Tennessee State at Alabama A&M (Both squads must show improvement; should be competitive)
- Alabama State at Texas Southern (Andrew Body returns to where it all began in H-Town!)
- Albany State at Florida A&M (Dubbed "The Coach Gray Classic")
- Southern at Texas Southern (2nd trip to Texas in 2 weeks)
- Grambling State at Texas Southern (Two coaches in a pivotal season)
- Alcorn State at Mississippi Valley State (A much-improved clash)
My Team Has How Many Games?
- Alabama A&M leads at 10 games on SWAC TV with three non-conference home dates (Miles, Tennessee State, Bowie State).
- Florida A&M and Jackson State sit lowest at 4 each. The Rattlers and Tigers are heavily booked on ESPN linear networks with FAMU's Orange Blossom and Florida Classics, JSU's Boom Box Classic, and the Alabama State East showdown.
- The non-conference opponents that recur are Miles, Central State, and Tuskegee, who each appear twice.
- Non-conference visitors that are appearing once: Clark Atlanta, Albany State, Morehouse, Lane, Kentucky State, Tennessee State, Lincoln, Stetson, Stephen F. Austin, Bowie State, Delta State, Louisiana Christian, Virginia Lynchburg, and Arkansas Baptist.
How many times?
- Alabama A&M -- 10
- Bethune-Cookman -- 9
- Mississippi Valley State -- 9
- Grambling State -- 8
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff -- 7
- Alabama State -- 6
- Alcorn State -- 6
- Southern -- 6
- Texas Southern -- 6
- Prairie View A&M -- 5
- Florida A&M -- 4
- Jackson State -- 4
That totals 80 SWAC-team slots across the 50 games being broadcast this season on SWAC TV. It looks to be a great season of broadcasting in the Southwestern Athletic Conference!
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze