Tennessee State's Eddie George Set To Interview For Chicago Bears Head Coach Position
Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported that Tennessee State head coach Eddie George is set to interview for the Chicago Bears' head coaching position on Sunday morning. This interview marks a surprising development in the NFL coaching carousel.
George is the third candidate with ties to HBCU football interviewing for an NFL job this year. The other candidates are Leslie Frazier (Cowboys), Deion Sanders (Cowboys), and Eddie George (Bears).
George's Collegiate Coaching
Since 2021, George has been at the helm of Tennessee State's football program, achieving a 24-22 overall record. His standout season came in 2024 when he led the Tigers to a 9-4 record and a share of the Big South-OVC championship title.
His team's outstanding performance earned George the honor of being named the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year for 2024.
Notable Achievements At TSU
Under George's leadership, Tennessee State reached several milestones in 2024:
- 2024 Big South-OVC Coach of the Year
- First Big South-OVC championship since 1999
- Second FCS playoff appearance since 1999
- A strong showing against FCS runner-up Montana in a 41-27 playoff loss.
NFL Connection
George's connection to the Bears began in 2023 when he assisted in their training camp as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellows program.
If his meeting is held in person, he will become the second minority candidate to interview at Halas Hall this season, following Ron Rivera, which would fulfill the NFL's Rooney Rule requirements.
George's Football Experience
Before entering coaching, George had an illustrious playing career that included:
- Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State in 1995
- Four-time Pro Bowl selection
- NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1996
- Over 10,000 career rushing yards with the Oilers/Titans and Cowboys
The head coaching position for the Bears became vacant when Matt Eberflus was dismissed after a Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions.
George is now among the candidates being considered, which includes Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
ICYMI: Michael Vick and Michael Strahan Will Enter The College Football Hall Of Fame
HBCU legend Michael Strahan and Norfolk State's head coach, Michael Vick, are significant figures in the history of collegiate and professional football. Both football superstars are connected to HBCU programs and will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.
This esteemed honor recognizes their outstanding collegiate careers and lasting impact on the sport. Their induction into the College Football Hall of Fame solidifies their status as two of the most influential players in the game of football.
The 2025 class includes 18 players and four coaches and will be officially inducted at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE OF THE ARTICLE