Michael Vick and Michael Strahan Will Enter The College Football Hall Of Fame
HBCU legend Michael Strahan and Norfolk State's head coach, Michael Vick, are significant figures in the history of collegiate and professional football. Both football superstars are connected to HBCU programs and will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.
This esteemed honor recognizes their outstanding collegiate careers and lasting impact on the sport. Their induction into the College Football Hall of Fame solidifies their status as two of the most influential players in the game of football.
The 2025 class includes 18 players and four coaches and will be officially inducted at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025.
Michael Strahan: From Texas Southern to NFL Stardom
Michael Strahan, a standout defensive end at Texas Southern University from 1989 to 1992, significantly impacted the program during his college career.
He set a school record with 41.5 career sacks and earned the Division I-AA Defensive Player of the Year title in 1992. His outstanding performances also led to First-Team All-SWAC honors and the Black College Defensive Player of the Year recognition.
Michael Strahan's success at Texas Southern University propelled him into a remarkable NFL career with the New York Giants. He became one of the most intimidating pass rushers in league history, setting the single-season sack record with 22.5 in 2001.
His professional achievements include seven Pro Bowl selections, four First-Team All-Pro honors, and a Super Bowl championship.
MICHAEL STRAHAN
Texas Southern University - Defensive Lineman, 1989-92
Michael Strahan was an unstoppable force and sack machine on the defensive line at Texas Southern, dominating the Southwestern Athletic Conference and leaving an indelible mark on the Tigers' program. The Houston, Texas, native now becomes the first person ever from Texas Southern to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.
A First Team All-American in 1992, Strahan was the kind of player that kept opposing offensive coordinators up at night. He was more often than not double-teamed by opposing's offensive linemen, which his coaches referred to as "Strahan rules." He recorded a school-record 19 sacks while amassing 32 tackles for losses for 142 yards his senior season, claiming 1992 Division I-AA Defensive Player of the Year and Black College Defensive Player of the Year honors.
As a junior in 1991, Strahan led the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with 14.5 sacks. His career total of 41.5 sacks remains a Texas Southern record. He was a two-time First-Team All-SWAC pick, and he was twice named SWAC Player of the Year (1991, 1992).
Selected in the second round (40th overall) pick in the 1993 NFL Draft by the Giants, Strahan played 15 seasons with the Giants, twice leading the NFL in sacks (including setting the record for sacks in a single season with 22.5 in 2001) while earning four First Team and two Second Team All-Pro selections. He was a member of the Super Bowl XLII-winning team, finishing his career with 141.5 sacks.
Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, he has also been inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame, Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas Southern Sports Hall of Fame. His number has been retired at Texas Southern, and he received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from his alma mater in 2013. He was named to the Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team in 2024. The Giants retired his No. 92, and his name appears in the Giants Ring of Honor.
An Emmy winner and Peabody award-winning journalist, Strahan currently is a co-host on ABC's Good Morning America and as an analyst on FOX NFL Sunday. He also has an eponymous lifestyle brand, Michael Strahan™, a top-seller across more than 50 categories, including men's and boy's clothing, accessories and skin care.
*Per Football Foundation Announcement
Michael Vick: Virginia Tech's Electrifying Quarterback To Norfolk State's Head Coach
Michael Vick's two seasons at Virginia Tech from 1999 to 2000 transformed the quarterback position in college football. As a redshirt freshman in 1999, Vick led the Hokies to an 11-0 regular season record and secured a spot in the national championship game.
He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting that year, achieving the highest finish ever for a Virginia Tech player.
Vick's remarkable performances included leading the nation in passing efficiency with a rating of 180.4 in 1999, a record for freshmen. He earned All-America honors and was awarded the Archie Griffin Award as college football's most valuable player.
Vick's dynamic playing style and unprecedented success at Virginia Tech ultimately paved the way for him to be selected as the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.
MICHAEL VICK
Virginia Tech - Quarterback, 1999-2000
Michael Vick was a transcendent player at Virginia Tech with electrifying speed as well as amazing arm strength, making him the ultimate dual threat and revolutionizing the quarterback position. The Newport News, Virginia, native now becomes the sixth player from Virginia Tech to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.
Vick was selected as a First Team All-American in 1999 as a redshirt freshman, making him the first Tech freshman to ever achieve the honor. Playing for Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer and with Hall of Fame teammate Corey Moore anchoring the defense, Vick helped guide Tech to the school's first ever 11-0 regular season in 1999 and its first appearance in a national championship game, the Sugar Bowl against Florida State.
Vick's efforts in 1999 included leading the nation in passing efficiency (180.37), which set an NCAA record for a freshman. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,840 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 585 yards and eight touchdowns rushing. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting while also claiming the ESPY as the top college football player. The Hokies finished No. 2 in the nation in 1999.
As a redshirt sophomore, Vick completed 87 of 161 passes for 1,234 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 617 yards and eight more touchdowns. He closed out his college career as the MVP in a Gator Bowl win over Clemson with a final No. 6 ranking.
A two-time All-Big East performer (First Team in 1999, Second Team in 2000), Vick guided the Hokies to the conference title in 1999 as the Big East Offensive Player of the Year and the Big East Rookie of the Year. During his two seasons in Blacksburg, the Hokies posted a 22-2 overall record, losing only one conference game and the national title game in 1999.
Vick holds multiple school records, including single-season passing efficiency (180.4 in 1999), single-season yards per completion (20.4 in 1999), single-season yards per attempt (12.0 avg. in 1999), career yards per attempt (9.79). His 8.14 career yards per play was also a school record at the time. He finished his career with 177 completions for 3,074 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 1,202 rush yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Vick was taken as the No. 1 overall pick by Atlanta in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played 13 seasons in the league with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets and Steelers, selected for four Pro Bowls and set NFL records for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season and a career.
Since retiring from the NFL, has worked as an analyst for Fox Sports and was recently named the new head football coach at Norfolk State University. He established the Team Vick Foundation to support underserved communities and is involved with other nonprofits and charitable work. Virginia Tech retired his No. 7 jersey in 2002.
*Per Football Foundation Announcement
Strahan and Vick: Legacy and Impact
Both Michael Strahan and Michael Vick have continued to make significant contributions to football and society after their playing careers. Strahan has become a prominent media personality, co-hosting ABC's Good Morning America and a Fox Sports NFL Sunday analyst.
Vick recently assumed the role of head football coach at Norfolk State University, where he aims to mentor and develop the next generation of players.
As members of this elite group, Strahan and Vick join less than 0.02 percent of all college football players to receive this honor. Their selection not only celebrates their on-field achievements but also recognizes their lasting impact on the game and their respective universities.
2025 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
PLAYERS:
- Montee Ball, RB (2009-12) – University of Wisconsin
- Gregg Carr, LB (1981-84) – Auburn University
- Blake Elliott, WR (2000-03) – Saint John’s University (MN)
- Greg Eslinger, C (2002-05) – University of Minnesota
- Terry Hanratty, QB (1966-68) – University of Notre Dame
- Graham Harrell, QB (2005-08) – Texas Tech University
- John Henderson, DT (1999-2001) – University of Tennessee
- Michael Huff, DB (2002-05) – University of Texas
- Jim Kleinsasser, TE (1995-98) – University of North Dakota
- Alex Mack, OL (2005-08) – University of California
- Terrence Metcalf, OL (1997, 1999-2001) – University of Mississippi
- Haloti Ngata, DT (2002, 2004-05) – University of Oregon
- Steve Slaton, RB (2005-07) – West Virginia University
- Darrin Smith, LB (1989-92) – University of Miami
- Michael Strahan, DL (1989-92) – Texas Southern University
- Dennis Thurman, DB (1974-77) – University of Southern California
- Michael Vick, QB (1999-2000) – Virginia Tech
- Ryan Yarborough, WR (1990-93) – University of Wyoming
COACHES:
- Larry Blakeney – 178-113-1 (61.1%): Troy University (1991-2014)
- Larry Korver – 212-77-6 (72.9%): Northwestern College [IA] (1967-94)
- Urban Meyer – 187-32-0 (85.4%): Bowling Green State University (2001-02): University of Utah (2003-04); University of Florida (2005-10); Ohio State University (2012-18)
- Nick Saban – 292-71-1 (80.4%): University of Toledo (1990); Michigan State University (1995-99); LSU (2000-04); University of Alabama (2007-23)
ICYMI: Michael Vick Adds To His Norfolk State Staff
Norfolk State head football coach Michael Vick announced eight additions to his coaching staff.
"I hired guys with experience and mental toughness who understand the game of football," Vick said. "The one thing I know is that they are going to put these guys in a position to win. We all have the same mindset, and I felt it was only right to hire guys who thought like me and want to lead like me. I'm extremely proud of these guys and I'm excited for them."
The new assistant coaches include four former NFL players, along with HBCU coaches, and several award-winning leaders.
Michael Vick -Norfolk State Head Coach / Credit: Norfolk State Athletics
Terence Garvin – Defensive Coordinator
Elton Brown – Offensive Line Coach
Jabo Smith – Defensive Backs Coach
Izaan Cross – Defensive Line Coach
LaRoy Reynolds – Linebackers Coach
Darryl Bullock – Assistant Head Coach
Steve Adams – Special Teams Coach / Recruiting Coordinator
DeMarcus McMillan – Director of Football Operations
Terence Garvin – Defensive Coordinator
Gavin comes to Norfolk State from Florida Memorial, where he held the role of co-defensive coordinator. The Lions forced a SUN-conference best 13 fumbles last season, ranking second in the league with 13 interceptions as well. Prior to coaching, he played in the NFL for six seasons including stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks, and Miami Dolphins.
Elton Brown – Offensive Line Coach
Brown spent the last seven years at the Apprentice School as the team's offensive coordinator. The Builders' enjoyed historic success on that side of the ball during his tenure, scoring a school-record 37.8 points per game in 2022 on the path to a 9-1 record. An All-American at the University of Virginia, Brown was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2005 and spent four years with the organization, including an appearance in Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jabo Smith – Defensive Backs Coach
Smith worked alongside Gavin at Florida Memorial as the team's co-defensive coordinator, after joining the program as defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. He mentored and developed cornerback Marcell Blocker, who received the 2024 SUN Conference Defensive Back of the Year award after recording 13 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups. Prior to FMU, Smith served as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator at Ave Maria University (2021-22).
Izaan Cross – Defensive Line Coach
Cross has leaned on his distinguished playing career to mentor aspiring athletes for over a decade. Getting his coaching start at North Atlanta High School, he most recently founded TrueEdge Sports, a youth organization dedicated to running comprehensive developmental football camps. A three-year starter at Georgia Tech, Cross signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, garnering valuable mentorship from All-Pro defensive linemen Mario Williams, Marcell Dareus, and Kyle Williams.
LaRoy Reynolds – Linebackers Coach
Reynolds learned from some of the most respected figures in football, working with multiple NFL organizations. He completed the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, providing special assistance to improve fundnamental techniques on the defensive side of the ball. He also mentored student-athletes at the IMG Academy through the NFL International Player Pathway Program. A standout linebacker at the University of Virginia, Reynolds played in the NFL for nine years including stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.
Darryl Bullock – Assistant Head Coach
Bullock comes to NSU from across the bay, spending two years as the offensive line coach of the Hampton football program, earning the titles of run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator as well. The Pirates averaged 195.8 yards per game on the ground last season, ranking second in the CAA. He brings experience from multiple HBCU's, coaching previously at Hampton, North Carolina Central, and Morgan State. He also worked summer NFL internships with the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots.
Steve Adams – Special Teams Coach / Recruiting Coordinator
Adams remains on the Norfolk State coaching staff, previously serving as the team's defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, and linebackers coach. The Spartans forced 21 turnovers in 2024, racking up 13 interceptions. Sophomore linebacker AJ Richardson was named to the All-MEAC First Team after securing a 100-tackle season.
DeMarcus McMillan – Director of Football Operations
McMillan comes to Norfolk State with previous experience in managerial roles, providing project oversite and logistics management at multiple organizations. Serving as Director of V7 Sports Operations, McMillan has spent over five years in youth sports development. He also gained experience through a Director of Football Operations internship at Virginia Tech in 2024.