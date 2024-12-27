Texas Southern's Starting Quarterback Jace Wilson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
HOUSTON - The NCAA Portal is active, with several HBCU football starters entering the system this week. One transfer to watch is in Houston, as the Texas Southern Tigers may lose starting quarterback Jace Wilson.
Wilson announced his graduation on social media and intends to utilize his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer to another football program.
The former Furman transfer was named the 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year and was invited to participate in the Manning Passing Academy this past summer in Louisiana.
Texas Southern hired Coach Cris Dishman on Jan. 12, 2024. As the new coach, he refrained from naming starters during the offseason evaluation process.
Wilson and newcomer K.J. Cooper competed for the starting job at quarterback in summer workouts. Each shared most of the reps in those sessions until a few weeks before the start of the season.
Coach Dishman designated Cooper as the starting quarterback just before the season opener against Prairie View A&M. However, Cooper sustained a lower-leg injury during the 27-9 Labor Day Classic victory over the Panthers, prompting Jace Wilson to come off the bench and finish the game.
He started in place of the injured Cooper the following week against Rice University but was pulled after throwing a pick-six in the 69-7 rout at Rice Stadium.
Wilson didn't see playing time for three games due to the coaching staff's preference for backup Jordan Davis. Texas Southern went 1-2 during that stretch and turned to Wilson as the starter against Southern University at Shell Energy Stadium.
He led the Tigers to a 19-12 advantage until a botched punt attempt out of the endzone with 18 seconds left gave the ball to Southern at the 16-yard line. The Jags scored to tie the contest at 19.
Southern eventually won 22-19 (OT) as Wilson completed 13-of-19 passes for 90 yards and rushed six times for 27 yards.
Dishman started Wilson in the season's final five games, in which the team registered 3 wins and 2 losses. One of his best outings was against Grambling State as he guided the Tigers to a 24-17 victory after throwing for 128 yards on 11 completions and 2 touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing).
Wilson made eight game appearances for the TSU Tigers this season. He completed 75 passes for 737 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions and had a passer rating of 97.95 under the new offensive coordinator Steven Smith.
In 2023, Wilson passed for 1,633 yards in ten games, completing 144 passes, achieving 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a passer efficiency rating of 120.7.
The Missouri City native has 30 game appearances in his collegiate career. He completed 335-of-598 throws for 3,905 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and a passer efficiency rating of 119.1.
During his career as a dual-threat option, Wilson rushed 220 times, accumulating 903 total yards, 467 net yards, and nine rushing touchdowns.
HBCU Legends was told that he has a desire to compete for a championship at a university that offers graduate studies in his field of interest.
