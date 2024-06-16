HBCU Legends

Jace Wilson Invited To The Manning Passing Academy Camp, Talks About Texas Southern's Mission For The Season

The Texas Southern Tigers quarterback is honored for Archie Manning to personally invite him the Manning Passing Academy Camp.

Kyle T. Mosley

Texas Southern's quarterback Jace Wilson (14) runs with the ball during the game against the Jackson State Tigers at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Football Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Texas Southern's quarterback Jace Wilson (14) runs with the ball during the game against the Jackson State Tigers at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Football Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. / Lauren Witte / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Jace Wilson, the quarterback for the Texas Southern Tigers, has received a prestigious invitation from the Manning Passing Academy's founder, Archie Manning. The upcoming session will be held in Thibodaux, Louisiana, starting June 27. However, Wilson is scheduled to arrive on June 26 to receive early instructions.

"Archie texted me," Wilson confirmed with HBCU Legends. "I didn't believe it for a second when he reached out. There's no way it's Archie Manning."

JACE WILSON HEADED TO THE 2024 MANNING PASSING CAMP

Wilson will participate and be a counselor for the kids. At the camp, he will also have the unique opportunity to learn from Archie and his two sons, Peyton and Eli Manning.

"I'm just excited to go down there and be around a whole bunch of athletes and the Mannings themselves. I know a couple of other NFL QBs are going to be down there too. Just just the opportunity, I'm excited for it."

Jace Wilson - 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year
Jace Wilson - 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year / Credit: Prentice James, HBCU Legends

HIS FATHER'S THOUGHTS

Jace's father, Coach PJ Wilson, will be there every step of the way, shadowing his son's progress at the Manning Passing Academy. The elder Wilson, an offensive coordinator at a Houston high school, will get a bird' s-eye view of the Mannings and NFLers mentoring his son.

"Jace being chosen to participate in the Manning Passing Academy is a tremendous opportunity," Coach Wilson said. "There is a who's who of quarterbacks who have participated in this event over the last 25 years, from Jalen Hurts to Trevor Lawrence to Bryce Young. The Mannings are the Royal family of QB play. Jace, having one day to train with them and then a weekend to pick their minds and develop a relationship with them as well as the other QBs chosen will be great! Jace has always looked for ways to give back to the younger kids and loves being around them, so he will be able to pour into young kids during those four days as well. It's just an honor to be a part of and have your name and character associated with this event, and I know he is excited about it, and I am proud of him. He will be a great ambassador for himself, his family, and the Texas Southern Tigers!"

This season, Texas Southern's new head football coach, Chris Dishman, named Wilson one of the team's captains. Wilson took over for the injured Andrew Body in 2023 while gradually maturing into the starting role. Although Jace was named the 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year, Coach Dishman hasn't officially penciled in a starting quarterback. Still, Jace feels confident about the upcoming season.

Jace WIlson
Jace Wilson / Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

"We're still in the feeling out process. The coaching staff brought in a couple of the guys that they recruited — I've been in every role as far as being the true freshman who comes in and gets to compete for a spot — the starter who has competed and ended up losing a spot — Or, the guy who just was the backup, and somebody got hurt and get in." He continued, "I just want to put on for the team and show I can lead this team and ultimately have a great year."

Passing for over 1,700 yards and ten touchdowns last season was a great beginning. As it could give Wilson the confidence to handle the pending QB battle at summer practices, he understands improvement means winning the Labor Day Classic versus Prairie View A&M.

TEXAS SOUTHERN'S MISSION

"This summer, the word is "CONSISTENCY" and "FINISHING STRONG. Starting fast and finishing strong...we let games slip away. That's the agenda we're working with. Starting fast, finishing strong, ending up in Atlanta, and winning in Atlanta."

Atlanta? Well, that's the 2024 Celebration Bowl. Some may believe it's an ambitious undertaking for a first-year head coach, but as Coach Dishman said at his introductory press conference and at the Spring Game, it's the mission.

This year's Tigers team must answer many unresolved questions, but the top priority will be the starting quarterback. "Everything they do has a rhyme and reason behind it," Wilson said about the TSU coaches. And we love those guys."

The love and trust will be necessary for the Tigers in 2024. Will it work and produce a trip to the Celebration Bowl?

We shall see.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football