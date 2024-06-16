Jace Wilson Invited To The Manning Passing Academy Camp, Talks About Texas Southern's Mission For The Season
Jace Wilson, the quarterback for the Texas Southern Tigers, has received a prestigious invitation from the Manning Passing Academy's founder, Archie Manning. The upcoming session will be held in Thibodaux, Louisiana, starting June 27. However, Wilson is scheduled to arrive on June 26 to receive early instructions.
"Archie texted me," Wilson confirmed with HBCU Legends. "I didn't believe it for a second when he reached out. There's no way it's Archie Manning."
JACE WILSON HEADED TO THE 2024 MANNING PASSING CAMP
Wilson will participate and be a counselor for the kids. At the camp, he will also have the unique opportunity to learn from Archie and his two sons, Peyton and Eli Manning.
"I'm just excited to go down there and be around a whole bunch of athletes and the Mannings themselves. I know a couple of other NFL QBs are going to be down there too. Just just the opportunity, I'm excited for it."
HIS FATHER'S THOUGHTS
Jace's father, Coach PJ Wilson, will be there every step of the way, shadowing his son's progress at the Manning Passing Academy. The elder Wilson, an offensive coordinator at a Houston high school, will get a bird' s-eye view of the Mannings and NFLers mentoring his son.
"Jace being chosen to participate in the Manning Passing Academy is a tremendous opportunity," Coach Wilson said. "There is a who's who of quarterbacks who have participated in this event over the last 25 years, from Jalen Hurts to Trevor Lawrence to Bryce Young. The Mannings are the Royal family of QB play. Jace, having one day to train with them and then a weekend to pick their minds and develop a relationship with them as well as the other QBs chosen will be great! Jace has always looked for ways to give back to the younger kids and loves being around them, so he will be able to pour into young kids during those four days as well. It's just an honor to be a part of and have your name and character associated with this event, and I know he is excited about it, and I am proud of him. He will be a great ambassador for himself, his family, and the Texas Southern Tigers!"
This season, Texas Southern's new head football coach, Chris Dishman, named Wilson one of the team's captains. Wilson took over for the injured Andrew Body in 2023 while gradually maturing into the starting role. Although Jace was named the 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year, Coach Dishman hasn't officially penciled in a starting quarterback. Still, Jace feels confident about the upcoming season.
"We're still in the feeling out process. The coaching staff brought in a couple of the guys that they recruited — I've been in every role as far as being the true freshman who comes in and gets to compete for a spot — the starter who has competed and ended up losing a spot — Or, the guy who just was the backup, and somebody got hurt and get in." He continued, "I just want to put on for the team and show I can lead this team and ultimately have a great year."
Passing for over 1,700 yards and ten touchdowns last season was a great beginning. As it could give Wilson the confidence to handle the pending QB battle at summer practices, he understands improvement means winning the Labor Day Classic versus Prairie View A&M.
TEXAS SOUTHERN'S MISSION
"This summer, the word is "CONSISTENCY" and "FINISHING STRONG. Starting fast and finishing strong...we let games slip away. That's the agenda we're working with. Starting fast, finishing strong, ending up in Atlanta, and winning in Atlanta."
Atlanta? Well, that's the 2024 Celebration Bowl. Some may believe it's an ambitious undertaking for a first-year head coach, but as Coach Dishman said at his introductory press conference and at the Spring Game, it's the mission.
This year's Tigers team must answer many unresolved questions, but the top priority will be the starting quarterback. "Everything they do has a rhyme and reason behind it," Wilson said about the TSU coaches. And we love those guys."
The love and trust will be necessary for the Tigers in 2024. Will it work and produce a trip to the Celebration Bowl?
We shall see.