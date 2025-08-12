Top 50 HBCU Stars: Black College Football Hall of Fame Watch List Revealed

HBCU Legends

Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Jacobian Morgan (15) warms up before a game against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2025 Black College Football Player of the Year Watch List with 50 of the top Black College student-athletes in the nation. The finalist will be awarded the Black College Football Player of the Year Award at the HBCU Legacy Bowl Awards ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana, the night before the all-star game.

“The Black College Football Player of the Year Award honors the talent, dedication, and spirit of today’s HBCU football players,” Doug Williams, BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee, said. “These young men uphold a proud legacy and inspire future generations to dream bigger and to always aspire for greatness.”

The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University. Former North Carolina A&T and NFL running back Tarik Cohen was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2016; Bowie State QB Amir Hall was the 2017 and 2018 recipient; former Tennessee State and NFL WR Chris Rowland was the 2019 recipient; former Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass was the recipient in the Spring 2021 and Fall 2021 seasons, former Jackson State and NFL QB Shedeur Sanders was the 2022 winner of the Award; North Carolina Central QB Davius Richard and Florida A&M QB Jeremy Moussa were the co-winners in 2023; and in 2024, Virginia Union RB, Jada Byers was the sole recipient.

Four finalists will be announced after the season concludes. The winner of the Black College Football Player of the Year Award will be revealed during halftime of the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. This award recipient will receive the Deacon Jones Trophy.

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

“In HBCU football, no accolade carries greater meaning than the Deacon Jones Trophy,” BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2012 Inductee James Harris, said. “Deacon’s greatness wasn’t just in his dominance on the field, but in the way he inspired others through his leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to excellence. His legacy continues to set the standard for what Black College Football represents.”

The candidates for the Watch List were selected based on their past performance and future potential. Additional candidates will be added as the 2025 season progresses. A Selection Committee will choose the finalists and the winner.

2025 Black College Football Player of the Year Watch List

Here's the complete list of the fifty players, their positions, schools, and conferences:

  1. Curtis Allen, RB, Virginia Union, CIAA
  2. Torrence Bardell, QB, Langston, MAC
  3. Josh Barker, DT, South Carolina State, MEAC
  4. Andrew Body, QB, Alabama State, SWAC
  5. Luke Bracey, TE, North Carolina Central, MEAC
  6. Bryce Cage, DL, Grambling State, SWAC
  7. Brevin Caldwell, WR, Johnson C. Smith, CIAA
  8. Jason Collins Jr., RB, Morgan State, MEAC
  9. Carlos Dunovant Jr., DB, Morehouse College, SIAC
  10. Kelvin Durham, QB, Johnson C. Smith, CIAA
  11. Marquis Edmond, DB, Virginia State, CIAA
  12. Stemarion Edwards, LB, Norfolk State, MEAC
  13. Joanes Fortililen, WR, Jackson State, SWAC
  14. Thad Franklin Jr., RB, Florida A&M, SWAC
  15. Ckelby Givens, DE, Southern, SWAC
  16. Armonie Harris, RB, Clark Atlanta, SIAC
  17. Walker Harris, QB, North Carolina Central, MEAC
  18. TJ Huggins, DB, Florida A&M, SWAC
  19. Trevon Humphrey, OL, North Carolina Central, MEAC
  20. Erick Hunter, LB, Morgan State, MEAC
  21. Javion Jackson, S, Albany State, SIAC
  22. Kevon King, RB, Norfolk State, MEAC
  23. Eden James, RB, Howard, MEAC
  24. Nay’Ron Jenkins, LB, Florida A&M, SWAC
  25. Horacio Johnson, RB, Norfolk State, MEAC
  26. Isaiah Knowles, QB, Albany State, SIAC
  27. Marvin Landy, TE, Jackson State, SWAC
  28. Javonta Leatherwood, RB, Miles College, SIAC
  29. Keane Lewis, DB, Alabama State, SWAC
  30. Delanie Majors, WR, Tennessee State, OVC
  31. Lawrence McConnell, DB, Kentucky State, SIAC
  32. Da'Shun Mitchell, WR, Savannah State, SIAC
  33. Keyshawn Monk, DB, Fayetteville State, CIAA
  34. JaCobian Morgan, QB, Jackson State, SWAC
  35. Vincent Paige Jr., LB, Southern, SWAC
  36. Ty'Metrius Patterson, LB, Benedict, SIAC
  37. Nate Rembert, WR, Benedict, SIAC
  38. Micah Robinson, RB, Bowie State, CIAA
  39. Shaq Searcy, WR, Jackson State, SWAC
  40. Jacorian Sewell, RB, Alabama State, SWAC
  41. Gentry Sparks, DB, Albany State, SIAC
  42. Isaiah Stephens, LB, Benedict, SIAC
  43. Sammy Taylor, LB, Tennessee State, OVC
  44. Travon Tensley, RB, Shaw, CIAA
  45. Kam'Ryn Thomas, WR, Norfolk State, MEAC
  46. D'Andre Townes-Blue, DL, Jackson State, SWAC
  47. Jarod Washington, DB, South Carolina State, MEAC
  48. Antwone Watts, DL, Bethune-Cookman, SWAC
  49. Davon Westmoreland, DL, Florida A&M, SWAC
  50. Jimmy Williams, RB, Virginia State, CIAA
Player distribution is as follows:

- 8 players from the CIAA

- 1 player from the MAC

- 12 players from the MEAC

- 2 players from the OVC

- 9 players from the SIAC

- 18 players from the SWAC

In terms of player positions, the breakdown is:

- 6 quarterbacks (QB)

- 12 running backs (RB)

- 2 tight ends (TE)

- 7 wide receivers (WR)

- 6 defensive linemen/defensive ends (DL/DE)

- 7 linebackers (LB)

- 9 defensive backs/safeties (DB/S)

- 1 offensive lineman (OL)

ABOUT DEACON JONES

David “Deacon” Jones played defensive end for South Carolina State University and Mississippi Valley State University from 1958 to 1960. Blessed with speed, agility, and quickness, the “Deacon” became one of the finest pass rushers in the business.

He won unanimous All-NFL honors six straight years from 1965 through 1970 and was selected to eight Pro Bowls. Jones is an inaugural Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee (2010) and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

ABOUT THE ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game that showcases the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The game will be played on the Saturday, February 21, 2026 (Yulman Stadium at Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history provides invaluable exposure for HBCU students, and includes the largest HBCU Career Fair in the country.  

ABOUT THE BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

The Black College Football Hall of Fame, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization, located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio was founded in 2009 by African American pioneers, quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams, to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches, and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

There are 124 Inductees, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell, and Doug Williams, who serve as Trustees. The Black College Football Hall of Fame has awarded over $450,000 in direct support to HBCUs and HBCU scholarships since its inception.

Other major initiatives include the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, the Ozzie Newsome GM & Quarterback Summit (in partnership with the NFL), and the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic (in collaboration with the Pro Football Hall of Fame).

