Top 50 HBCU Stars: Black College Football Hall of Fame Watch List Revealed
The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2025 Black College Football Player of the Year Watch List with 50 of the top Black College student-athletes in the nation. The finalist will be awarded the Black College Football Player of the Year Award at the HBCU Legacy Bowl Awards ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana, the night before the all-star game.
“The Black College Football Player of the Year Award honors the talent, dedication, and spirit of today’s HBCU football players,” Doug Williams, BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee, said. “These young men uphold a proud legacy and inspire future generations to dream bigger and to always aspire for greatness.”
The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University. Former North Carolina A&T and NFL running back Tarik Cohen was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2016; Bowie State QB Amir Hall was the 2017 and 2018 recipient; former Tennessee State and NFL WR Chris Rowland was the 2019 recipient; former Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass was the recipient in the Spring 2021 and Fall 2021 seasons, former Jackson State and NFL QB Shedeur Sanders was the 2022 winner of the Award; North Carolina Central QB Davius Richard and Florida A&M QB Jeremy Moussa were the co-winners in 2023; and in 2024, Virginia Union RB, Jada Byers was the sole recipient.
Four finalists will be announced after the season concludes. The winner of the Black College Football Player of the Year Award will be revealed during halftime of the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. This award recipient will receive the Deacon Jones Trophy.
The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.
“In HBCU football, no accolade carries greater meaning than the Deacon Jones Trophy,” BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2012 Inductee James Harris, said. “Deacon’s greatness wasn’t just in his dominance on the field, but in the way he inspired others through his leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to excellence. His legacy continues to set the standard for what Black College Football represents.”
The candidates for the Watch List were selected based on their past performance and future potential. Additional candidates will be added as the 2025 season progresses. A Selection Committee will choose the finalists and the winner.
2025 Black College Football Player of the Year Watch List
Here's the complete list of the fifty players, their positions, schools, and conferences:
- Curtis Allen, RB, Virginia Union, CIAA
- Torrence Bardell, QB, Langston, MAC
- Josh Barker, DT, South Carolina State, MEAC
- Andrew Body, QB, Alabama State, SWAC
- Luke Bracey, TE, North Carolina Central, MEAC
- Bryce Cage, DL, Grambling State, SWAC
- Brevin Caldwell, WR, Johnson C. Smith, CIAA
- Jason Collins Jr., RB, Morgan State, MEAC
- Carlos Dunovant Jr., DB, Morehouse College, SIAC
- Kelvin Durham, QB, Johnson C. Smith, CIAA
- Marquis Edmond, DB, Virginia State, CIAA
- Stemarion Edwards, LB, Norfolk State, MEAC
- Joanes Fortililen, WR, Jackson State, SWAC
- Thad Franklin Jr., RB, Florida A&M, SWAC
- Ckelby Givens, DE, Southern, SWAC
- Armonie Harris, RB, Clark Atlanta, SIAC
- Walker Harris, QB, North Carolina Central, MEAC
- TJ Huggins, DB, Florida A&M, SWAC
- Trevon Humphrey, OL, North Carolina Central, MEAC
- Erick Hunter, LB, Morgan State, MEAC
- Javion Jackson, S, Albany State, SIAC
- Kevon King, RB, Norfolk State, MEAC
- Eden James, RB, Howard, MEAC
- Nay’Ron Jenkins, LB, Florida A&M, SWAC
- Horacio Johnson, RB, Norfolk State, MEAC
- Isaiah Knowles, QB, Albany State, SIAC
- Marvin Landy, TE, Jackson State, SWAC
- Javonta Leatherwood, RB, Miles College, SIAC
- Keane Lewis, DB, Alabama State, SWAC
- Delanie Majors, WR, Tennessee State, OVC
- Lawrence McConnell, DB, Kentucky State, SIAC
- Da'Shun Mitchell, WR, Savannah State, SIAC
- Keyshawn Monk, DB, Fayetteville State, CIAA
- JaCobian Morgan, QB, Jackson State, SWAC
- Vincent Paige Jr., LB, Southern, SWAC
- Ty'Metrius Patterson, LB, Benedict, SIAC
- Nate Rembert, WR, Benedict, SIAC
- Micah Robinson, RB, Bowie State, CIAA
- Shaq Searcy, WR, Jackson State, SWAC
- Jacorian Sewell, RB, Alabama State, SWAC
- Gentry Sparks, DB, Albany State, SIAC
- Isaiah Stephens, LB, Benedict, SIAC
- Sammy Taylor, LB, Tennessee State, OVC
- Travon Tensley, RB, Shaw, CIAA
- Kam'Ryn Thomas, WR, Norfolk State, MEAC
- D'Andre Townes-Blue, DL, Jackson State, SWAC
- Jarod Washington, DB, South Carolina State, MEAC
- Antwone Watts, DL, Bethune-Cookman, SWAC
- Davon Westmoreland, DL, Florida A&M, SWAC
- Jimmy Williams, RB, Virginia State, CIAA
Player distribution is as follows:
- 8 players from the CIAA
- 1 player from the MAC
- 12 players from the MEAC
- 2 players from the OVC
- 9 players from the SIAC
- 18 players from the SWAC
In terms of player positions, the breakdown is:
- 6 quarterbacks (QB)
- 12 running backs (RB)
- 2 tight ends (TE)
- 7 wide receivers (WR)
- 6 defensive linemen/defensive ends (DL/DE)
- 7 linebackers (LB)
- 9 defensive backs/safeties (DB/S)
- 1 offensive lineman (OL)
ABOUT DEACON JONES
David “Deacon” Jones played defensive end for South Carolina State University and Mississippi Valley State University from 1958 to 1960. Blessed with speed, agility, and quickness, the “Deacon” became one of the finest pass rushers in the business.
He won unanimous All-NFL honors six straight years from 1965 through 1970 and was selected to eight Pro Bowls. Jones is an inaugural Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee (2010) and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
ABOUT THE ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL
The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game that showcases the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The game will be played on the Saturday, February 21, 2026 (Yulman Stadium at Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history provides invaluable exposure for HBCU students, and includes the largest HBCU Career Fair in the country.
ABOUT THE BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME
The Black College Football Hall of Fame, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization, located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio was founded in 2009 by African American pioneers, quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams, to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches, and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
There are 124 Inductees, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell, and Doug Williams, who serve as Trustees. The Black College Football Hall of Fame has awarded over $450,000 in direct support to HBCUs and HBCU scholarships since its inception.
Other major initiatives include the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, the Ozzie Newsome GM & Quarterback Summit (in partnership with the NFL), and the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic (in collaboration with the Pro Football Hall of Fame).