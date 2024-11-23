WATCH: Alabama A&M LT Carson Vinson Receiving His Senior Bowl Invitation!
Watch Carson Vinson receiving his Reese's Senior Bowl invitation at practice this week:
"He's developed into an outstanding player and outstanding human being." Those comments from Alabama A&M offensive coordinator Duane Taylor to HBCU Legends about offensive tackle Carson Vinson were insightful.
The National Football League needs a player like Carson Vinson to protect the franchise's quarterback from menacing pass rushers and serve as a symbol of professionalism.
Thursday morning's announcement from Jim Nagy was groundbreaking for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and life-changing for Carson Vinson. He became the first student-athlete from an HBCU invited to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.
"Excited to get Carson down here," Jim Nagy told HBCU Legends. "An NFL frame, good feet, and nasty temperament. He's a high character kid that the staff raves about. Checks lots of boxes for developmental offensive tackle."
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Bulldogs legend John Stallworth attended the morning practice with Nagy to personally deliver the invitation to Vinson.
The announcement was filled with emotion as Vinson, his teammates, and coaches celebrated a young man who persevered through the loss of his mother at the age of ten. Coach Taylor shared, "It's been him, his Dad, and his brother for most of his life. His Dad and brother come to every game. And it just ironically, his ad sent him a scripture this morning about asking God for what you want, and he'll make it happen.' After practice, when he called him about the news, his Dad just burst into tears. Wow, that was a surreal moment."
Carson Vinson stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 305 pounds. NFL scouts and talent evaluators are enamored with his size, 35-inch arms to hold off pass rushers, and 84-inch wingspan. Vinson is among the top prospects in the 2024-25 HBCU Football Draft class.
Coach Taylor concluded, "Carson is always pushing himself. He's been a leader, a four-year starter, and can learn different things; he's a quick learner of the game. Absolutely a great kid."