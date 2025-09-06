What To Watch: HBCU Football Week 2 Viewer's Guide & Picks
HOUSTON - Week 2's HBCU football broadcast programming will feature several high-profile games, all of which are scheduled for fans and avid sports enthusiasts.
HBCU FOOTBALL IN WEEK 2
- Johnson C. Smith vs. Valdosta State | 12:00 PM ET
- Lincoln (PA) at Duquesne | 12:00 PM ET
- Bluefield State vs. Concord | 1:00 PM ET
- Bowie State at Shippensburg | 1:00 PM ET
- UAlbany at Delaware State | 1 PM | ESPN+
- Albany State at Kentucky State | 2:00 PM ET | SIAC Network
- Howard at Temple | 2 PM | ESPN+
- North Dakota State at Tennessee State | 2:30 PM | ESPN+
- Florida Memorial at Clark Atlanta | 3:00 PM ET | SIAC Network
- Lincoln (Mo.) at Lane | 3:00 PM ET | School stream
- Grambling State at Ohio State | 3:30 PM | Big Ten Network
- Miles at Edward Waters | 4:00 PM ET | ESPN+
- Jackson State at Southern Miss | 5 PM | ESPN+
- North Carolina Central at Old Dominion | 6 PM | ESPN+
- Texas Southern at California | 6 PM | ACC Network X
- Florida A&M at FAU | 6 PM | ESPN+
- Elizabeth City State at Hampton | 6:00 PM ET | FloCollege
- Virginia State at Norfolk State | 6:00 PM ET | ESPN+
- Fayetteville State at UNC Pembroke | 6:00 PM ET
- Livingstone at Allen | 6:00 PM ET | School stream
- Shorter at Savannah State | 6:00 PM ET | SIAC Network
- Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) | 7 PM | ACC Network X
- South Carolina State at South Carolina | 7 PM | SEC Network+
- North Carolina A&T at UCF | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Central State at Tuskegee | 7:00 PM ET | TheGrio
- Alcorn State at Alabama A&M | 7 PM | HBCU GO
- Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton State | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Alabama State at Southern | 7 PM | ESPN+
- UTRGV at Prairie View A&M | 7 PM | SWAC TV
- Towson at Morgan State | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Winston-Salem State at Mars Hill | 6:30 PM ET
Here are HBCU Legends' recommendations of five contests that should be intriguing for the college football diehards:
Johnson C. Smith vs. Valdosta State
In the early window of games, one matchup to watch is Johnson C. Smith versus Valdosta State at 12:00 PM ET. This game will be televised on the CIAA Sports Network. Last weekend, at the Essence HBCU Classic held at Harvard University, Johnson C. Smith defeated Morehouse College with a score of 45-9. Meanwhile, Valdosta State narrowly defeated Clark Atlanta in Week 1 with a score of 31-28, successfully staving off an upset.
North Dakota State at Tennessee State OR Grambling State at Ohio State
This will be a pick'em as two HBCU football teams face off against top-ranked opponents from FBS and FCS football on the same day. First, the Tennessee State University (TSU) Tigers will host the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison at 2:30 PM, which will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Later, the G-Men will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the top team in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes. These contests hold historical significance, and while Tennessee State may have a chance to upset the Bison, the Tigers are likely to face a challenging afternoon. The game against Ohio State kicks off at 3:30 PM on the Big Ten Network.
Miles at Edward Waters
The matchup between Miles and Edward Waters is set to be one of the most exciting games in the 4:00 PM ET time slot on the ESPN+ app. Expect plenty of action as Coach Eric Dooley, the offensive coordinator, has reunited with his former quarterback, Noah Bodden, to revitalize their careers in Florida.
Miles is looking to secure their first victory under new head coach Chris Goode after losing to Virginia Union at the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Week 1.
Virginia State at Norfolk State
The VSU Trojans will face off against the Spartans of Norfolk State at 6:00 PM ET, with the game being broadcast on ESPN+.
Will Michael Vick secure his first win for Norfolk State, or will the old veteran HBCU coach, Dr. Henry Frazier, welcome the rookie head coach to HBCU football with another loss?
Alabama State at Southern
The Alabama State vs. Southern game is shaping up to be an epic clash, scheduled to air on ESPN+ at 7 PM. Quarterback Andrew Body leads the charge into Baton Rouge after an impressive Week 1 performance, in which he recorded 431 yards of total offense against UAB.
Will this be the moment that SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Ckelby Givens steps up and delivers a strong performance? Or will the Hornets seize the opportunity to secure a SWAC road victory in a challenging environment? It feels like a must-win for Coach Graves and the Jaguars, while the pressure seems to be less on Coach Robinson's Hornets. KEY PLAYERS OF THE GAME: ANDREW BODY AND THE HORNETS' WIDEOUTS.
Other notable broadcasts you may consider for Week 2:
