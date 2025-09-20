What To Watch: HBCU Football Week 4 Viewer's Guide & Picks
HOUSTON - HBCU football in Week 4 will feature an excellent slate of games for your broadcasting pleasure on HBCU GO, SWACTV app, ESPN+, and other digital streaming platforms.
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 4
Here are your Saturday, September 20 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 4:
Benedict 45, Tuskegee 24 (Final) - Thursday Night Football
- Central State at Morgan State | 12:00 P.M. ET | Baltimore, MD | ESPN+
- South Carolina State at South Florida | 12:00 P.M. ET | Tampa, FL | ESPN+
- Kentucky State at Morehouse | 1:00 P.M. ET | Atlanta, GA | (Conf. game)
- Delaware State at Saint Francis (PA) | 1:00 P.M. ET | Loretto, PA | NEC Front Row
- Shaw at Lincoln (PA) | 1:00 P.M. ET | Lincoln University, PA | (Conf. game)
- Fayetteville State at Elizabeth City State | 1:00 P.M. ET | Rocky Mount, NC | (Conf. game)
- Virginia State at Winston-Salem State | 1:00 P.M. ET | Winston-Salem, NC | (Conf. game)
- Savannah State at Miles | 3:00 P.M. ET | Fairfield, AL | (Conf. game)
- Delta State at Fort Valley State | 3:00 P.M. ET | Fort Valley, GA |
- Edward Waters at Bethune-Cookman | 3:00 P.M. ET | Daytona Beach, FL | HBCU GO
- Bowie State at Livingstone | 4:00 P.M. ET | Salisbury, NC | (Conf. game)
- Hampton vs. Howard (Truth & Service Classic) | 4:00 P.M. ET | Washington, DC | HBCU GO
- Sacred Heart at Norfolk State | 4:00 P.M. ET | Norfolk, VA | ESPN+
- North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T | 4:00 P.M. ET | Greensboro, NC | FloFootball
- Clark Atlanta at Allen | 6:00 P.M. ET | Columbia, SC | (Conf. game)
- Johnson C. Smith at Virginia Union | 6:00 P.M. ET | Richmond, VA | (Conf. game)
- Lane at Alabama A&M | 7:00 P.M. ET | Huntsville, AL | SWAC TV
- East Texas A&M at Grambling State | 7:00 P.M. ET | Grambling, LA | SWAC TV
- Northwestern State at Prairie View A&M | 7:00 P.M. ET | Prairie View, TX | SWAC TV
FEATURED GAME OF THE WEEK
North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T | 4:00 P.M. ET | Greensboro, NC - Truist Stadium | FloFootball
The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) will face their in-state rivals, the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2), in the annual Aggie-Eagle Classic. The 97th meeting between the two foes will kick off at 4 PM ET from Truist Stadium, with FloFootball broadcasting the contest.
The Aggies lead the all-time series 54-37-5, with NCCU winning the last three meetings, including a 66-24 victory in Durham last season. Central is 13-25-4 all-time against the Aggies in Greensboro.
This year, the game has a different aura as the Aggies are led by new head coach Shawn Gibbs. A&T's fiery coach was very passionate after defeating Hampton, 33-30, for the team's first victory of 2025.
The Aggies will encounter Coach Trei Oliver and his Eagles, who are coming off a victory against Fayetteville State, winning 49-19 last weekend.
This game has all of the earmarks of becoming an epic matchup of two coaches who are fierce competitors, and their teams need to solidify a victory in Aggie-Eagle Classic.
TOP FIVE GAMES TO WATCH
South Carolina State at South Florida | 12:00 P.M. ET | Tampa, FL | ESPN+
The South Carolina State Bulldogs are a huge underdog against the heavily favored South Florida Bulls. Coach Chennis Berry's team has a similar game versus South Carolina earlier this season. What have the Bulldogs learned to keep the game manageable? Also, how will they respond to adverse situations before heading into their MEAC schedule?
Virginia State at Winston-Salem State | 1:00 P.M. ET | Winston-Salem, NC | (Conf. game)
This CIAA contest features last year’s runner-up, Virginia State, facing off against a rising Winston-Salem State team that recently recorded almost 500 yards of offense. Virginia State boasts powerful receivers and is eager to bounce back after a recent overtime loss.
Meanwhile, Winston-Salem State’s defense is good at creating turnovers, and their rushing attack is picking up steam the first three games. This matchup promises to be close and hard-fought, with important implications for the conference standings.
Edward Waters at Bethune-Cookman | 3:00 P.M. ET | Daytona Beach, FL | HBCU GO
Bethune-Cookman opens its home schedule by hosting undefeated Edward Waters, whose balanced and high-scoring offense averages 42.7 points per game, led by quarterback Noah Bodden.
The Wildcats will rely on quarterback Cam Ransom's dual-threat capabilities to energize their attack. With former B-CU coach Brian Jenkins now at the helm of Edward Waters, this game is rich with storylines and promises to deliver plenty of excitement on both sides.
Hampton vs. Howard (Truth & Service Classic) | 4:00 P.M. ET | Washington, DC | HBCU GO
The Truth & Service Classic is set to bring together traditional rivals Hampton and Howard in Washington, DC for a highly anticipated showdown. Both teams have experienced fluctuations in their performances in recent weeks.
Coach Larry Scott’s Bison offense showcased its explosiveness in last week’s game against Morehouse. Meanwhile, Hampton aims to utilize its physicality and discipline in a rivalry that often comes down to execution in the final moments.
Hampton has won the last eight games in the contest for the title of "REAL H. U." However, this year the Bison have a resilient team that could finally secure a victory at the Truth & Service Classic, which will be broadcast on HBCU GO.
Johnson C. Smith at Virginia Union | 6:00 P.M. ET | Richmond, VA | (Conf. game)
This CIAA showdown features the unbeaten Johnson C. Smith visiting the defending champion Virginia Union in Richmond. The Panthers lost a hearbreaker to Edward Waters in Week 3. The Golden Bulls are trending upward, a victory against VA Union could be exactly what they need to stay atop the HBCU DII Football polls.
Both teams are nationally ranked and have strong defenses along with talented quarterbacks. This matchup promises to be a tough contest with significant conference stakes and playoff implications.
HBCU FOOTBALL IN WEEK 3
- Benedict at Central State | 1:00 p.m. | SIAC Network
- Howard vs. Morehouse (NY Classic, East Rutherford, NJ) | 1:00 p.m. | HBCU GO / HBCU GO
- Shaw at Ferrum | 1:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Johnson C. Smith at Elizabeth City State | 1:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Bowie State at Delaware State | 3:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Tuskegee at Jackson State | 3:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Norfolk State at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Morgan State at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Virginia Union vs. Edward Waters (Unity Classic) | 4:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Alabama A&M at Tennessee State (Legacy Series) | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Miles at Alabama State | 5:00 p.m. | TheGrio
- Lane at Allen | 6:00 p.m. | SIAC Network
- Bluefield State at Wingate | 6:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State | 6:00 p.m. | TBD TV
- Fayetteville State at North Carolina Central | 6:00 p.m. | TBD TV
- Alcorn State at Mississippi State | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lincoln (PA) at Winston-Salem State | 6:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Albany State at Florida A&M | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Kentucky State at Grambling State | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Lamar at Texas Southern | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Prairie View at Rice | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Mississippi Valley State at Southeastern Louisiana | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Hampton at North Carolina A&T | 7:00 p.m. | FloFootball
- Lincoln at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Southern at Fresno State | 10:00 p.m. | Mountain West Network
HBCU football in Week 3 will feature an excellent slate of games for your broadcasting pleasure on HBCU GO, SWACTV app, ESPN+, FloFootball, and other digital streaming platforms.
FEAUTURED GAME OF THE WEEK
Howard vs. Morehouse – HBCU NY Classic (HBCU GO)
The HBCU NY Classic promoters dub the games as the World's Largest Homecoming...some truth, but it's Morehouse (0-1) vs. Howard (1-1). Period. The annual clash at MetLife Stadium is more than just another HBCU game; it features two storied programs competing for bragging rights as the most elite HBCUs in the country.
Founder Albert Williams launched the annual HBCU NY Classic with Morehouse and Howard in 2022, showcasing two tradition-rich programs on a big stage.
Howard is looking to capitalize again to become one of the MEAC's power programs, as they took down Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic.
Last season, the Howard defeated Morehouse, 35-21, as they held off a late rally by the Maroon Tigers. Coach Terance Mathis and his squad are eager to battle throughout the contest, giving their faithful a statement win before a national audience on HBCU GO.
GAME INFO
EVENT: HBCU NYC Football Classic
VENUE: MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, N.J.
TEAMS: Howard (Bison) vs. Morehouse (Maroon Tigers)
DATE: Sept. 13, 2025
TIME: 1 PM ET
COACHES: Larry Scott (Howard); Terance Mathis (Morehouse)
LAST GAMES
- On Sept.6, Howard (1-1) is coming off a 55-7 loss at Temple.
- Morehouse (0-1) dropped its season opener, 45-9, to Johnson C. Smith in the Essence HBCU Classic (Aug. 30) at Harvard Stadium.
PREDICTION: MY MOREHOUSE GIVES A VALIANT EFFORT
TOP FIVE GAMES TO WATCH
Alabama A&M (1-1) at Tennessee State (1-1) | The Legacy Series | 4:30 PM ET | ESPN+
This is the inaugural Legacy Series game featuring Alabama A&M and Tennessee State. Both teams have historic reputations and boast two new coaching staffs, with Sam Shade leading the Bulldogs and Reggie Barlow guiding the Tigers.
It marks the 24th meeting between the two programs, but the first since 2010. The Tigers lead the all-time series, 15-8. Tennessee State has yet to play a road game, having four straight contests at home to begin the 2025 season.
Watch HBCU Legends Co-Player of the Week 2, quarterback Cornelius Brown IV, as he puts pressure on Gregg Williams' defense throughout the game.
Last week, the Tigers' defense struggled to manage the diverse scoring threat from North Dakota State, and Week 3 could present a similar challenge.
TOO CLOSE TO CALL
No. 13 Virginia Union (1-0) vs. Edward Waters (2-0) | Unity Classic | 4:00 PM ET | ESPN+
Virginia Union meets Edward Waters in the Unity Classic. The game features a matchup between top SIAC and CIAA contenders. Each team is aiming for an early-season résumé boost and valuable momentum in black college football's DII landscape.
The reunion of offensive-minded Eric Dooley and quarterback Noah Bodden (421 yards, 5 TDs) has given a lift to the Edward Waters offense. Dr. Alvin Parker's Panthers are continuing their winning ways, expecting to take care of business against the Wildcats.
FYI: Saturday's game marks the first matchup ever between these two HBCUs
Scoring: VA Union - 45 PPG; Edward Waters - 43.5 PPG
COACHING RECORDS: Brian Jenkins (EWU): 2-0, 1st season; Dr. Alvin Parker (VVU): 56-16, 8th season
Channel: ESPN+; Broadcasters: Todd Corder and Symone Stanley
EDWARD WATERS IN AN UPSET
Miles (0-2) at Alabama State (1-1) | 5:00 PM | HBCU GO/TheGrio
Can anyone contain the magic of Andrew Body? The redshirt junior has 510 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and 135 rushing yards with one touchdown. He's leading an Alabama State offense averaging 441.5 yards per game while scoring 36 points per contest.
Head coach Chris Goode inherited a championship team from Sam Shade, but most of the talent has either graduated or hit the NCAA transfer portal during the offseason—time to rebuild.
ALABAMA STATE WINS BIG
Lamar (1-1) at Texas Southern (0-2) | 7:00 PM | SWAC TV
Texas Southern welcomes Southland Conference foe Lamar to Houston at Shell Energy Stadium in a prime evening tilt. Last season, the Tigers were several penalties away from upsetting Lamar in Beaumont.
Texas Southern cannot afford to go down 0-3 early in the season. Defeating Lamar could be the statement game for Coach Chris Dishman, quarterback K.J. Cooper, and the Tigers.
TSU GETS THE DUBB
Hampton (1-1) at North Carolina A&T (0-2) | 7:00 PM | FloFootball
CAA rivals face off in an HBCU battle, with both teams desperately needing a victory. Both teams lost in Week 2. New Aggies head coach Shawn Gibbs will be playing their first home game of the season.
The Pirates are smarting from losing to a physical and strategically compelling matchup.
NC A&T WINS HOME OPENER
HBCU LEGENDS SCOREBOARD
PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON WEEK 2 FOOTBALL GAMES
HOUSTON - Week 2's HBCU football broadcast programming will feature several high-profile games, all of which are scheduled for fans and avid sports enthusiasts.
HBCU FOOTBALL IN WEEK 2
- Johnson C. Smith vs. Valdosta State | 12:00 PM ET
- Lincoln (PA) at Duquesne | 12:00 PM ET
- Bluefield State vs. Concord | 1:00 PM ET
- Bowie State at Shippensburg | 1:00 PM ET
- UAlbany at Delaware State | 1 PM | ESPN+
- Albany State at Kentucky State | 2:00 PM ET | SIAC Network
- Howard at Temple | 2 PM | ESPN+
- North Dakota State at Tennessee State | 2:30 PM | ESPN+
- Florida Memorial at Clark Atlanta | 3:00 PM ET | SIAC Network
- Lincoln (Mo.) at Lane | 3:00 PM ET | School stream
- Grambling State at Ohio State | 3:30 PM | Big Ten Network
- Miles at Edward Waters | 4:00 PM ET | ESPN+
- Jackson State at Southern Miss | 5 PM | ESPN+
- North Carolina Central at Old Dominion | 6 PM | ESPN+
- Texas Southern at California | 6 PM | ACC Network X
- Florida A&M at FAU | 6 PM | ESPN+
- Elizabeth City State at Hampton | 6:00 PM ET | FloCollege
- Virginia State at Norfolk State | 6:00 PM ET | ESPN+
- Fayetteville State at UNC Pembroke | 6:00 PM ET
- Livingstone at Allen | 6:00 PM ET | School stream
- Shorter at Savannah State | 6:00 PM ET | SIAC Network
- Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) | 7 PM | ACC Network X
- South Carolina State at South Carolina | 7 PM | SEC Network+
- North Carolina A&T at UCF | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Central State at Tuskegee | 7:00 PM ET | TheGrio
- Alcorn State at Alabama A&M | 7 PM | HBCU GO
- Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton State | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Alabama State at Southern | 7 PM | ESPN+
- UTRGV at Prairie View A&M | 7 PM | SWAC TV
- Towson at Morgan State | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Winston-Salem State at Mars Hill | 6:30 PM ET
Here are HBCU Legends' recommendations of five contests that should be intriguing for the college football diehards:
Johnson C. Smith vs. Valdosta State
In the early window of games, one matchup to watch is Johnson C. Smith versus Valdosta State at 12:00 PM ET. This game will be televised on the CIAA Sports Network. Last weekend, at the Essence HBCU Classic held at Harvard University, Johnson C. Smith defeated Morehouse College with a score of 45-9. Meanwhile, Valdosta State narrowly defeated Clark Atlanta in Week 1 with a score of 31-28, successfully staving off an upset.
North Dakota State at Tennessee State OR Grambling State at Ohio State
This will be a pick'em as two HBCU football teams face off against top-ranked opponents from FBS and FCS football on the same day. First, the Tennessee State University (TSU) Tigers will host the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison at 2:30 PM, which will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Later, the G-Men will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the top team in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes. These contests hold historical significance, and while Tennessee State may have a chance to upset the Bison, the Tigers are likely to face a challenging afternoon. The game against Ohio State kicks off at 3:30 PM on the Big Ten Network.
Miles at Edward Waters
The matchup between Miles and Edward Waters is set to be one of the most exciting games in the 4:00 PM ET time slot on the ESPN+ app. Expect plenty of action as Coach Eric Dooley, the offensive coordinator, has reunited with his former quarterback, Noah Bodden, to revitalize their careers in Florida.
Miles is looking to secure their first victory under new head coach Chris Goode after losing to Virginia Union at the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Week 1.
Virginia State at Norfolk State
The VSU Trojans will face off against the Spartans of Norfolk State at 6:00 PM ET, with the game being broadcast on ESPN+.
Will Michael Vick secure his first win for Norfolk State, or will the old veteran HBCU coach, Dr. Henry Frazier, welcome the rookie head coach to HBCU football with another loss?
Alabama State at Southern
The Alabama State vs. Southern game is shaping up to be an epic clash, scheduled to air on ESPN+ at 7 PM. Quarterback Andrew Body leads the charge into Baton Rouge after an impressive Week 1 performance, in which he recorded 431 yards of total offense against UAB.
Will this be the moment that SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Ckelby Givens steps up and delivers a strong performance? Or will the Hornets seize the opportunity to secure a SWAC road victory in a challenging environment? It feels like a must-win for Coach Graves and the Jaguars, while the pressure seems to be less on Coach Robinson's Hornets. KEY PLAYERS OF THE GAME: ANDREW BODY AND THE HORNETS' WIDEOUTS.
Other notable broadcasts you may consider for Week 2:
- Florida Memorial at Clark Atlanta | 3:00 PM ET | SIAC Network
- Texas Southern at California | 6 PM | ACC Network X
- UTRGV at Prairie View A&M | 7 PM | SWAC TV
- South Carolina State at South Carolina | 7 PM | SEC Network+
- Central State at Tuskegee | 7:00 PM ET | TheGrio
- Alcorn State at Alabama A&M | 7 PM | HBCU GO