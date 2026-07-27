National Battle of the Bands founder details move from Houston to Dallas

HOUSTON — The National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) founder, Derek Webber, spoke about the details behind the event's move from Houston to Dallas in 2027. The annual marching band showcase, which has kicked off the HBCU football season at NRG Stadium, now transplants to AT&T Stadium.

Webber explained that the move came after several cities competed to host the event.

“It was really an opportunity to really continue to expand our footprint,” Webber said.

The Dallas Sports Commission, Arlington officials, and the Dallas Cowboys put together the winning offer. Webber said, “They really came with a great offer for us with AT&T Stadium.”

NBOTB in 2027 will be at ATT Stadium in Dallas, Texas. | NBOTB

Why Dallas won the bid

Webber explained that the Dallas area could offer more support for the event's music, arts, and education programs. He also noted that many ticket buyers are already from North Texas.

“A lot of our ticket holders are based in Dallas,” Webber said. “Dallas is a great destination city as well as Houston.”

AT&T Stadium was also a big draw. “Being a minority event, an HBCU event, right? That's never really had an opportunity like that before,” Webber said. “And so for us, it's a lot of first opportunities.”

Houston keeps the legacy camp

Webber said the group's work in Houston will continue, especially with the high school summer camps. He hopes to develop a similar program in Dallas.

This includes the National Battle of the Bands Care programs, high school band camps, college fairs, and an experience for new entrepreneurs. Webber said these programs go wherever the event is held.

“Houston was great for us, but we're still involved in the Houston community, so you're not going to get rid of us that easily,” Webber said.

Palm Beach returns for MLK weekend

Webber also told HBCU Legends that the National Battle of the Bands will return to Palm Beach for a regional showcase during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. A formal announcement is coming next month.

With the Palm Beach date in January and the main event in Texas, the organization now has two big events at the start and later in the year.

“We'll kick it off with the top of the year MLK weekend in Palm Beach, and then we'll have our granddaddy big boy down in Texas where they do everything big,” Webber said.

Florida A&M Marching Band's Drum Majors | Credit: ESPN Band of the Year

What participating bands receive

The National Battle of the Bands pays for all participation costs. Webber said the event covers flights, bus rides, meals, and hotel rooms. Each university also receives $50,000 in scholarship money.

“So when they attend our events, they don't come out of pocket for anything,” Webber said.

Each school decides how to use the money. Webber said some programs gave last year's funds to seniors who needed help to graduate, while others used it for uniforms, instruments, or housing.

“We want them to walk away with having money to fund students' dreams through scholarships or housing, or however they may need to use it,” Webber said. “It's up to their discretion, but we want them to have those funds.”

Webber said they aim to give bands a travel experience like the College Football Playoff, but admitted there is still a gap between that goal and their current budget.

Inside the Pepsi partnership

PepsiCo is still the title sponsor. Webber said the partnership lasts because PepsiCo sees it as a smart business move, not just a cultural gesture.

“They're not doing it just because, like, we're a Black event, but they do it because it's good business,” Webber said. “Our consumer is a $2 trillion market consumer.”

The partnership now goes beyond just sponsoring the event. Webber said the group helped connect PepsiCo with Houston First, which led to Pepsi getting pouring rights at the venue. Several universities now serve Pepsi products, too.

“We put cans in hands and create relationships and opportunities that really continue to fuel us,” Webber said.

Webber also mentioned that Chase and Walmart, along with PepsiCo, help fund the event.

10th Annual National Battle of the Bands | Credit: HBCU Legends | NBOTB

Building the lineup

The event aims to include both well-known bands and those that don't often perform in big stadiums.

“We want the best, we want the biggest, and we want the baddest,” Webber said. “But we also want universities and bands that don't always get those opportunities, to give them those exposures.”

Webber, who has organized band events since the early 2000s, said Texas schools will still be a big part of the lineup in Arlington. Texas Southern's Ocean of Soul and Prairie View A&M's Marching Storm were key bands at the Houston shows because of their local presence.

He pointed to Langston University Marching Pride as an example of the event's impact. The Oklahoma band first came to the event years ago with about 150 members, and now the group has around 300.

They are also thinking about including Division II bands in the future. Webber said the first Arlington event will be bigger than before.

“We might try to create something and have a lot of great bands that's never been together all at once,” Webber said.

New elements in the show

Webber did not share details about the expected changes to the show's format, but said his team is working on new features for this year and next. He mentioned that the stand battles, which the event helped popularize, will remain alongside the newly added segments.

“We want to make sure that we cover like everything that a band does, but it's so much that you do,” Webber said.

Scheduling around the NFL

The showcase will still take place in late August, but the exact date has not been set yet. Webber said it depends on the Cowboys' preseason schedule and when bands' football teams start their seasons, since SWAC and MEAC games now begin in late August.

“We have to wait on preseason announcement from that 800-pound gorilla of the NFL,” Webber said. Most bands that play on the NBOTB weekend cannot travel, which narrows the pool the event can draw from.

“We're gonna be juggling a little bit, but I think we'll be able to achieve what we need to achieve,” Webber said.

The Palm Beach announcement will come next month. The 2027 lineup and the Arlington date will be set after the NFL releases its preseason schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions abou NBOTB

When does the National Battle of the Bands move to AT&T Stadium?

The event relocates to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 2027 edition, following its run at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Why did the National Battle of the Bands leave Houston?

Founder Derek Webber said multiple cities submitted bids, and the package from the Dallas Sports Commission, Arlington officials, and the Dallas Cowboys offered the strongest support for the event's music, arts, and education programming, along with a ticket base concentrated in North Texas.

Is the National Battle of the Bands still doing programming in Houston?

Yes. Webber said the annual legacy camp continues in the Houston market, along with the organization's community outreach work.

How much scholarship money do participating bands receive?

Each participating university receives $50,000 in scholarship funding, and the event covers flights, buses, hotels and meals. Institutions decide how the scholarship money is distributed.

Who is the title sponsor of the National Battle of the Bands?

PepsiCo is the title sponsor. Webber also credited Chase and Walmart as event partners.

Is the National Battle of the Bands returning to Palm Beach?

Yes. Webber confirmed a return to Palm Beach for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, with a formal announcement expected next month.