Grambling State Shocks Texas A&M-Commerce With Overtime Victory!

The G-Men had a walk-off interception to seal the victory!

Kyle T. Mosley

GSU WINS IN OVERTIME
GSU WINS IN OVERTIME / ESPN
Mickey Joseph and the Grambling State Tigers (2-1) are departing Memorial Stadium with a gutsy 35-28 overtime win against Texas A&M-Commerce (0-3). The G-Men's victory could be a statement game to build on for the remainder of the season.

Grambling knotted the game at 21-21 on a Tre Bradford 41-yard touchdown run 12 seconds before halftime.

The Lions surged ahead 28-21 at 8:56 in the 3rd quarter following Myles Crawley's interception, with Braxton Garmon scoring a 3-yard rushing touchdown after a 7-play, 44-yard drive.

As the fourth quarter was winding down, Grambling mounted a 6-play, 75-yard scoring drive in 4 minutes and 3 seconds to tie the game at 28 with 1:18 left on the scoreboard. The Tiger's defense stymied a Lion's final drive to have the game go into overtime.

Grambling had the football first in overtime at the 25-yard line. Myles Crawley skillfully led a 5-play drive that ended with Tre Bradford's second touchdown run of the contest.

On the Lions' ensuing possession, quarterback Ron Peace overthrew his target right into the arms of a Tigers defensive back. Game over. The Tigers are returning to Grambling, Louisiana, with a great win in the Mickey Joseph era.

The G-Men forced six Texas A&M-Commerce turnovers, a pair of sacks, 3 TFLs, and three QB hits. Linebacker Andrew Jones led the Tigers with 13 tackles (7 solo) and 2 TFL.

Myles Crawley may have learned plenty about himself and the trust he's developing in his receivers. Though he had pedestrian stats of 14 of 30 completions for 125 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, the final fourth-quarter drive cemented him as the Tigers leader.

Grambling had possession of the football 18 times on offense, resulting in 4 scoring drives at a 22% rate, with a drive success rate of 55%. They possessed the ball, starting on average at their 39-yard line.

The GSU offense amassed 247 yards (130 rushing, 117 passing) on 66 plays, averaging 3.7 yards, and notching 13 first downs. They lost the time of possession to the Lions, 25:45 to 35:15. Discipline seemed to plague the Tigers by committing ten penalties for 66 yards.

Mickey Joseph's team will square off against Jackson State at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium for a 6 PM CT kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 21. The JSU Tigers soundly defeated Southern, 33-15, in the Boom Box Classic.

Kyle T. Mosley

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.