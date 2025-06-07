HBCU Legends

Fisk Gymnastics Plans To Shut Down At The End Of 2026 Season

The Fisk Gymnastics program has been financially struggling to keep the program alive.

Kyle T. Mosley

Morgan Price Wins Another All-Around Gymnastics Event
Morgan Price Wins Another All-Around Gymnastics Event / Credit: Fisk

HOUSTON — HBCU gymnastics will lose its flagship program at the end of the 2026 season. It's a tremendous blow to HBCU gymnastics as a second program will shutter due to financial stress.

College Gym News has reported the Fisk Gymnastics program will shut down after the 2025 season. According to the report, "Fisk plans to discontinue its women's gymnastics program following the conclusion of the 2026 season, according to an email sent Friday afternoon."

Morgan Price, two-time All-Around USGA National Champion, recently transferred from Fisk to the University of Arkansas, joining her sister Frankie Price and the Gymbacks program. She also swept the individual apparatus events with gold medals at the 2025 USGA Championship event in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Fisk director of athletics, Valencia Jordan, stated: "While we are tremendously proud of the history our gymnastics team has made in just three years, we look forward to focusing on our conference-affiliated teams to strengthen our impact in the HBCU Athletic Conference. Fisk is grateful for the hard work, dedication, and tenacity of its gymnasts, staff members, and coaches who made this program possible."

The program at Fisk has faced challenges regarding resources for training and traveling to events. Founding gymnastics coach Corrine Tarver left her position during the middle of the 2024 season. It is anticipated that an announcement will be made stating that Tarver will be coaching at a school on the East Coast for the 2025-26 season.

Fisk's founding gymnasts expect to graduate at the end of the 2025-26 season. Most of the young ladies are honor students at the HBCU, despite the trials and tribulations the program has faced since its launch in 2022.

Talladega College Gymnastics ended its program after one season. Top gymnast Krystin Johnson joined the Temple University team in 2024. She won a gold medal at the 2014 USGA Championship in the vault competition.

Wilberforce Gymnastics launched in January of 2025, making it the third HBCU gymnastics program created. Last season, Diamond Cook, earned First-Team All-American honors for delivering an outstanding performance at the Championship competition.

HBCU Legends will have more details on the future of the Fisk University Gymnastics program.

