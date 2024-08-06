Gold Medalist Kyrstin Johnson Vaults From HBCU To Division I Gymnastics
HOUSTON - After the Talladega Women's Gymnastics program closed, its first commit and star gymnast Kyrstin Johnson announced she would join the Temple Owls Women's Gymnastics team in the fall of 2024.
She and her teammates worked to maintain the second HBCU Women's Gymnastics program with a funding campaign despite the lack of full support from the financially struggling institution.
The Baltimore native clinched gold in her historic debut season as the 2024 USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships' Vault champion with a 9.785 vault. Johnson finished third (39.050) in the all-around competition behind Fisk University's National Champion, Morgan Price (39.225).
Johnson fell in love with the vault exercise and has successfully added the Yurchenko 1 and 1/2 vault to her repertoire.
"Some people can actually take them a minute because you're literally running towards an object," Johnson told HBCU Legends about learning the vault in February. She continued, "Which can actually be hard for people. Honestly, I just happened to be really good at that event, and it's my favorite event."
The Fisk program will enter its third season with Morgan Price leading the charge in Nashville, Tennessee. Price is primed to return and repeat as the National Champion in her third season.
Johnson will compete in Division I, hoping to bring the Owls program to new heights. Last season, the gymnasts earned the Academic Progress Rate Public Recognition Award
