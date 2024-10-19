HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Game Schedules For SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA | Week 8

HBCU football's Week 8 game schedules in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independent.

Kyle T. Mosley

Week 8 - HBCU Football
In this story:

HOUSTON - HBCU football games scheduled in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents.

GAMES OF THE WEEK:

The SWAC East Clash
FLORIDA A&M vs. JACKSON STATE (3:30 PM ET - ESPNU)

Florida A&M and Jackson State are two of HBCU football's top teams this season. In Week 7, the jungle predators will rest before their epic SWAC East clash in Week 8 in Jackson, Mississippi. The winner could emerge as the front-runner to claim the division title and position itself as the favorite to win the SWAC crown.

UAPB vs. GRAMBLING STATE (3 PM ET - HBCU GO)

UAPB (2-4) will compete against Grambling State (3-3, 0-2 SWAC) during the Tigers' Homecoming, which will be televised on HBCU GO. The Golden Lions WR JaVonnie Gibson and QB Mekhi Hagens are putting fear into opponents with their record-breaking performances. QB Myles Crawley must have a mistake-free game today in front of the homecoming spectators to give the G-Men their first SWAC win.

SCHEDULED GAMES

SWAC

  • UAPB vs. Grambling State, 3:00 p.m. ET - HBCU GO
  • Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi Valley State, 3:00 p.m. ET - SWAC Digital Network
  • Florida A&M vs. Jackson State, 3:30 p.m. ET - ESPNU
  • Alcorn State vs. Southern, 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Kenny Gallop - Howard's 100th Homecoming
MEAC

  • Fort Valley State vs. South Carolina State, 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
  • Tennessee State vs. Howard, 3:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+

SIAC

  • Morehouse College vs. Alban State, 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Miles College vs. Clark Atlanta, 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
  • Kentucky State vs. Tuskegee University, 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Central State vs. Lane College, 3:00 p.m. ET  
  • Savannah State vs. Edward Waters, 6:00 p.m. ET  
  • Benedict College vs. Allen University, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

CIAA

  • Shaw vs. Johnson C. Smith, 1:00 P.M.  ET 
  • Bluefield State vs. Bowie State, 1:00 P.M. ET
  • Virginia Union vs. Lincoln (PA), 1:00 P.M. ET
  • Virginia State vs. Elizabeth City State, 1:00 P.M. ET 
  • Winston-Salem State vs. Livingstone, 4:00 P.M. ET

CAA | OVC | INDEPENDENTS | OTHERS

  • Florida Memorial vs. Webber International (Fla.), 1:30 p.m. ET - Sun Conference
  • West Virginia State vs. Wheeling University, 12:00 p.m., ET - Mountain East

HBCU BIG SCOREBOARD FOR WEEK 8

