HBCU Football Game Schedules For SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA | Week 8
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scheduled in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents.
GAMES OF THE WEEK:
FLORIDA A&M vs. JACKSON STATE (3:30 PM ET - ESPNU)
Florida A&M and Jackson State are two of HBCU football's top teams this season. In Week 7, the jungle predators will rest before their epic SWAC East clash in Week 8 in Jackson, Mississippi. The winner could emerge as the front-runner to claim the division title and position itself as the favorite to win the SWAC crown.
UAPB vs. GRAMBLING STATE (3 PM ET - HBCU GO)
UAPB (2-4) will compete against Grambling State (3-3, 0-2 SWAC) during the Tigers' Homecoming, which will be televised on HBCU GO. The Golden Lions WR JaVonnie Gibson and QB Mekhi Hagens are putting fear into opponents with their record-breaking performances. QB Myles Crawley must have a mistake-free game today in front of the homecoming spectators to give the G-Men their first SWAC win.
SCHEDULED GAMES
SWAC
- UAPB vs. Grambling State, 3:00 p.m. ET - HBCU GO
- Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi Valley State, 3:00 p.m. ET - SWAC Digital Network
- Florida A&M vs. Jackson State, 3:30 p.m. ET - ESPNU
- Alcorn State vs. Southern, 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
MEAC
- Fort Valley State vs. South Carolina State, 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
- Tennessee State vs. Howard, 3:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+
SIAC
- Morehouse College vs. Alban State, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Miles College vs. Clark Atlanta, 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
- Kentucky State vs. Tuskegee University, 2:00 p.m. ET
- Central State vs. Lane College, 3:00 p.m. ET
- Savannah State vs. Edward Waters, 6:00 p.m. ET
- Benedict College vs. Allen University, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
CIAA
- Shaw vs. Johnson C. Smith, 1:00 P.M. ET
- Bluefield State vs. Bowie State, 1:00 P.M. ET
- Virginia Union vs. Lincoln (PA), 1:00 P.M. ET
- Virginia State vs. Elizabeth City State, 1:00 P.M. ET
- Winston-Salem State vs. Livingstone, 4:00 P.M. ET
CAA | OVC | INDEPENDENTS | OTHERS
- Florida Memorial vs. Webber International (Fla.), 1:30 p.m. ET - Sun Conference
- West Virginia State vs. Wheeling University, 12:00 p.m., ET - Mountain East
