HBCU Football: Players Whose Stock Soared At 2025 HBCU Combine And HBCU Legacy Bowl
Saturday afternoon's thrilling finish in the final minutes of the 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl had Team Robinson prevailing 17-14 against Team Gaither at the all-star event.
Over 100 student-athletes descended on New Orleans to participate in the HBCU Combine and Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl activities. As Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris intended, several had a highly impactful week of meetings with NFL scouts, executives, coaches, and the national media.
12-year NFL veteran and HBCU legend Terron Armstead (UAPB alum) told HBCU Legends the following about our talented student-athletes:
"We have tremendous athletes. We have tremendous students in these in these college and you historical colleges and universities. So it's just about getting more exposure, getting more eyes on them, getting them more opportunities to walk into certain doors that other schools are presented with on a normal basis."
HBCU Legends learned that at least two attendees had over 20 interviews with teams present when they arrived on Sunday and at the HBCU Combine last Monday.
CATCHING THE SCOUTS EYES
Here are several HBCU stars who are on the radar of National Football League teams during the week:
- Rob McDaniel - DB, Jackson State
- Irv Mulligan - RB, Jackson State
- Elijah Williams - DL, Morgan State
- Kendall Bohler - DB, Florida A&M
- Jalal Dean, WR - Tennessee State
- Treqwan Thomas - DL, Alabama State (2025 HBCU Legacy Bowl Defensive MVP)
- Draylen Ellis - QB, Tennessee State
- Jeremiah Pruitte, TE, Florida A&M
- Jada Byers - RB, Virginia Union (2024 Deacon Jones Trophy Winner)
- Joaquin Davis - WR, North Carolina Central
- Eric Phoenix - QB, South Carolina State
- Myles Crawley - QB, Grambling State
- Shemar Savage - WR, Prairie View A&M
- DeMarkus Cunningham - LB, Alabama State
- Antwann Davis - DB, Florida Memorial
- Rico Dozier - LB, Alabama State
- Kenny Gallop Jr. - DB, Howard
During the week, the names Mulligan and McDaniel dominated discussions among national media and scouts. However, Kendall Bohler and Elijah Williams produced impressive footage during the practice sessions. Keep an eye on the Tennessee State duo of Draylen Ellis and Jalal Dean moving forward. Ellis is expected to make a significant announcement this week.
During practices and in the game, FAMU tight end Jeremiah Pruitte stood out. He possesses the skills that the NFL requires: a solid blocking tight end who can also be a receiving threat.
Grambling State's Myles Crawley improved his status along with NCCU wide receiver Joaquin Davis. The Trei Oliver disciple possesses the size, length, and speed that the NFL values, and his performance on special teams was outstanding.
The Prairie View A&M wide receiver Shemar Savage did not have a great Combine, but his game day performance made people take notice of this Panther.
Congratulations to Florida Memorial! Several of their athletes have improved their standings.
TALENT TO RISE
The CFL, XFL, IFL, and European leagues should consider the talent of the following student-athletes for continuing development:
- Marcell Blocker - DB, Florida Memorial
- Isaac Anderson - DL, Virginia Union
- Daniel Richardson - QB, Florida A&M (2025 HBCU Legacy Bowl Offensive MVP)
- Donovan Eaglin - RB, Alabama A&M
- James Burgess - DB, Alabama State
- Quantez Mansfield - DL, North Carolina Central
- CJ Pressly - DL, Prairie View A&M
- Carlvainsky Decius - DB, Morgan State
- Kolby Merritt - DB - Fayetteville State
Daniel Richardson, the game's Offensive MVP, deserves consideration from the XFL and CFL. With over 10,000 passing yards in his collegiate career, he's proven himself as a talented young quarterback. The question remains: can he overcome concerns about his height, similar to how Drew Brees and Russell Wilson have succeeded in the NFL despite similar doubts?
More HBCU connections with the leagues will be announced before April's NFL Draft. Additionally, the XFL will begin workouts next month in March. We will hear more from our HBCU football stars, many of whom, like last year, signed as undrafted rookie free agents.
We need NFL scouts to advocate for HBCU players, bang on the tables, and draft them in the 2025 NFL Draft.