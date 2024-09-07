HBCU Football Top 25 Power Ranking | Week 2
Week 1 gave us several nail-biters, great upsets, outstanding performances, and significant injuries to deal with for the 2024 season.
On any given Saturday across the nation, legends are and have been made on the gridiron as HBCU students, fans, alums, administrators, and newcomers to the weekly rituals experience the richness and uniqueness of our culture.
Get ready for the drum majors leading the marching bands, the dancing teams, majorettes, and flag twirlers to start the parade of cheers, camaraderie, and family fun as the 2024 HBCU football season kicks off!
Here are the Week 2 powerhouse programs on the HBCU football landscape:
HBCU LEGENDS TOP 25 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS | WEEK 2
- Florida A&M (2-0)
- North Carolina Central (1-0)
- Virginia Union (1-0)
- South Carolina State (0-1)
- Tennessee State (1-0)
- Texas Southern (1-0)
- Alabama State (0-1)
- Morgan State (1-0)
- Virginia State (1-0)
- Prairie View A&M (0-1)
- Jackson State (0-1)
- Southern (0-1)
- Howard (0-1)
- Grambling State (0-1)
- Alabama A&M (0-1)
- Hampton (0-1)
- Alcorn State (0-1)
- Delaware State (1-1)
- Bethune-Cookman (0-1)
- Clark Atlanta (1-0)
- Johnson C. Smith (1-0)
- Winston-Salem State (1-0)
- Fayetteville State (0-0)
- Fort Valley State (0-1)
- Edward Waters (1-0)
*Watch for the upsets: Miles over Alabama State
TOP 10 TEAM'S ANALYSIS
1. Florida A&M (2-0): Florida A&M has started the season strong with a perfect 2-0 record, including a notable 22-18 victory over South Carolina State in their home opener. Their impressive start solidifies with the addition of QB Daniel Richardson positions the Rattlers as the top-ranked team in HBCU football for Week 2 of the 2024 season. On Oct. 6 1979, FAMU upset Miami 16-13 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. It will be difficult assignment to repeat that task against the high-powered Hurricanes offense.
2. North Carolina Central (1-0): North Carolina Central has kicked off their 2024 campaign with a solid 1-0 record, securing a win against Alabama State at the Orange Blossom Classic. Coach Trei Oliver has the Eagles close to the top of this week's HBCU football power rankings. QB Walker Harris played a solid game indicating high expectations for their performance this season[1].
3. Virginia Union (1-0): The Panthers made a statement in their season opener, setting a school record with 674 offensive yards in a dominant 69-7 victory over Kentucky State[4]. Running back Jada Byers had an impressive performance with 14 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
4. South Carolina State (0-1): South Carolina State suffered a narrow 22-18 loss to top-ranked Florida A&M in their season opener at Bragg Stadium. Despite the defeat, the Bulldogs competitive showing against a strong opponent indicates potential for improvement as the season progresses. Don't underestimate what Coach Chennis Berry will do with this team in 2024.
5. Tennessee State (1-0): Coach Eddie George has the Tigers offense leading the way with a win over Mississippi Valley State in their home opener. Keep an eye of them in the Southern Heritage Classic against UAPB on Sept. 11 after visiting North Dakota State this weekend.
6. Texas Southern (1-0): The Cris Dishman era at Texas Southern kicked off the season with a determined 27-9 victory against crosstown rival Prairie View A&M with garner a perfect 1-0 record. The win snapped a nine-season losing streak to the Panthers in the Labor Day Classic.
7. Alabama State (0-1): Alabama State has stumbled out of the gate with an 0-1 record to start the 2024 season. QB Andrew Body is expected to be out for the remainder of the season and QB Evan O'Brien sustained an injury at the end of the OBC, could the Hornets find a way to win the SWAC East Division?
8. Morgan State (1-0): The Bears began the season a promising 30-28 victory on the road at Hampton. Damon Wilson's early success demonstrates the Morgan State's ability to perform under pressure which could spell doom a few MEAC opponents this season.
9. Virginia State (1-0): Dr. Henry Frazier III is a veteran coach and his VSU team capitalized on mistakes from Benedict in the Black College Football Hall of Fame game with a 23-7 victory. They punctuated the CIAA's dominance over the SIAC in Week 1. Saturday afternoon's clash with between the Trojans and Spartans may not be like "300" the movie, but a VA State win could place Coach Odums on the hot seat in Norfolk.
10. Prairie View A&M (0-1): Prairie View A&M has faced a challenging start to their 2024 season with a devastating loss in the 39th Labor Day Classic. TSU took them to the woodshed behind grandma's house and whooped them in the trenches. Despite the initial setback, they could gain an upset over the beleaguered Northwestern Louisiana team in Week 2. The only question is how will the Panthers respond without Lucas Coley (shoulder) out for four to six week, per Coach Bubba McDowell.
We shall see.