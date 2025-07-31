Uniting HBCU Athletics: MEAC Commissioner Stills On HBC4Us Groundbreaking Partnership
Thursday's announcement about the establishment of the new HBC4Us Association has been in the works for some time. It involves a groundbreaking alliance that brings together the four leading HBCU athletic commissioners, who will protect, promote, and advance the legacy of our beloved institutions in one voice.
- Sonja O. Stills, Commissioner, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)
- Dr. Charles McClelland, Commissioner, Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)
- Jackie McWilliams Parker, Commissioner, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)
- Dr. Anthony Holloman, Commissioner, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)
Commissioner Sonja Stills spoke to HBCU Legends about the significance of the HBC4Us association. "It is very important," Commissioner Sonja Stills said. "It's a way to solidify or formalize our group. We've been working together since Commissioner Holloman came aboard. We meet monthly. It's great for everyone, including Corporate America, to know that when you're talking about getting with our group of institutions, that you're coming to us [as a whole entity.]"
One of the tenets of HBC4Us is to establish a unified voice that safeguards the unique culture, traditions, and future of HBCU sports. Stills noted, "We want to protect the culture, the legacy, the pageantry of HBCU athletics."
The group first began working together while pitching strategies to Congress to highlight the plight of HBCU athletics in the rapidly changing college athletics environment.
"We want to take the opportunity to join our forces to be able to get the best product, assistance, and resources to our student athletes," Stills said. The collaboration is all about keeping HBCU programs strong, relevant, and true to their core purpose.
Commissioner Stills emphasized the HBC4Us association will have joint programming in leadership, mental health, and conflict management—all aimed at developing "well-rounded student athletes."
The association is committed to leveraging its internal and external resources to provide not just scholarships, but also real-world opportunities and holistic support.
However, two of the most challenging issues for HBCU conferences and their member schools are: a. The transfer portal; and b. NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals. Stills hopes the alliance will work with corporate partners to ensure HBCUs remain competitive and attractive to talent.
"How can we build a pot for our student-athletes so that we can keep them here, keep them focused on the mission, which is graduating student athletes," Stills remarked. "We want to make sure that we're giving the resources to help our student athletes. And that's what the foundation is for."
The association's mission is to ensure the growth, visibility, and sustainability of HBCU athletics by focusing on:
- Student-Athlete Leadership and Development – Cultivating future leaders on and off the field through mentorship and holistic support programs.
- Preservation of Cultural Heritage – Celebrating the rich history, traditions, and contributions of HBCUs to American sports and society.
- Competitive Excellence – Strengthening HBCU athletic programs to thrive on regional and national stages.
- Financial Sustainability and Partnerships – Securing joint sponsorships, multimedia opportunities, and long-term funding strategies.
- Unified Advocacy – Presenting a collective front on NCAA governance, student athlete rights, and public policy.
- Holistic Student-Athlete Welfare – Promoting mental health, academic success, and career readiness initiatives.
Although the commissioners have banded together for the HBC4Us partnership, Commissioner Stills acknowledged her next opponent would be facing Dr. Charles McClelland in Atlanta, Georgia, at the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Kickoff Challenge on Aug. 23.
"I do want to get the hash mark on the MEAC side," Still pointed out. "I love me some Charles McClelland. But! Either way, I'm very happy that we can continue this relationship and this endeavor for our student athletes.
The MEAC will be celebrating its 55th year this season. You can support the MEAC Foundation's 55 for 55 Campaign by donating at www.meacsports.com. You can choose to donate to your favorite institution's athletic foundation. Every contribution helps our student-athletes thrive in today's world of college athletics.
Previous coverage of the HBC4Us Association:
The commissioners of the four National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) conferences comprised of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) announced today the creation of the HBC4Us Association, a landmark alliance dedicated to protecting the integrity, legacy, cultural value, and competitiveness of HBCU athletic programs.
The association was officially established on July 30, 2025, during a leadership retreat at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C., marking a historic moment in the collaborative advancement of HBCU athletics.
The HBC4Us Association is comprised of the following commissioners:
Together, these conference commissioners will serve as the gatekeepers of HBCU athletics, providing a unified voice and strategic direction for the four conferences.
Statement from the HBC4Us Commissioners
“The formation of the HBC4Us Association marks a new era of collaboration,” the commissioners said in a joint statement. “As stewards of our storied athletic programs, we are committed to honoring our legacy while creating opportunities that ensure the competitiveness and sustainability of HBCU athletics for generations to come.”
The alliance represents a historic commitment to elevating the profile of HBCU athletics amid a rapidly evolving collegiate sports landscape.
About the HBC4Us Association
The HBC4Us Association represents a collaborative partnership among the four major NCAA athletic conferences comprised primarily of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). This alliance of commissioners is dedicated to protecting and amplifying the HBCU brand, elevating its visibility, and showcasing the unique value and contributions of these conferences and their member institutions.