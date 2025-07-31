HBCU Commissioners Create HBC4Us Association
The commissioners of the four National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) conferences comprised of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) announced today the creation of the HBC4Us Association, a landmark alliance dedicated to protecting the integrity, legacy, cultural value, and competitiveness of HBCU athletic programs.
The association was officially established on July 30, 2025, during a leadership retreat at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C., marking a historic moment in the collaborative advancement of HBCU athletics.
The HBC4Us Association is comprised of the following commissioners:
- Sonja O. Stills, Commissioner, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)
- Charles McClelland, Commissioner, Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)
- Jackie McWilliams Parker, Commissioner, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)
- Anthony Holloman, Commissioner, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)
Together, these conference commissioners will serve as the gatekeepers of HBCU athletics, providing a unified voice and strategic direction for the four conferences.
The mission of the HBC4Us Association is to ensure the growth, visibility, and sustainability of HBCU athletics by focusing on:
- Student-Athlete Leadership and Development – Cultivating future leaders on and off the field through mentorship and holistic support programs.
- Preservation of Cultural Heritage – Celebrating the rich history, traditions, and contributions of HBCUs to American sports and society.
- Competitive Excellence – Strengthening HBCU athletic programs to thrive on regional and national stages.
- Financial Sustainability and Partnerships – Securing joint sponsorships, multimedia opportunities, and long-term funding strategies.
- Unified Advocacy – Presenting a collective front on NCAA governance, student athlete rights, and public policy.
- Holistic Student-Athlete Welfare – Promoting mental health, academic success, and career readiness initiatives.
Statement from the HBC4Us Commissioners
“The formation of the HBC4Us Association marks a new era of collaboration,” the commissioners said in a joint statement. “As stewards of our storied athletic programs, we are committed to honoring our legacy while creating opportunities that ensure the competitiveness and sustainability of HBCU athletics for generations to come.”
The alliance represents a historic commitment to elevating the profile of HBCU athletics amid a rapidly evolving collegiate sports landscape.
About the HBC4Us Association
The HBC4Us Association represents a collaborative partnership among the four major NCAA athletic conferences comprised primarily of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). This alliance of commissioners is dedicated to protecting and amplifying the HBCU brand, elevating its visibility, and showcasing the unique value and contributions of these conferences and their member institutions.