37th Labor Day Classic Battle of the Bands Rankings: Ocean of Soul vs. Marching Storm

Ranking the 37th Labor Day Classic Battle of the Bands performances from Texas Southern and Prairie View.

The halftime show on Blackshear Field at Prairie View A&M was an excellent showcase by Texas Southern's "Ocean of Soul" and Prairie View A&M's "Marching Storm" marching bands.

TSU Drum Majors 4

TSU is considerably smaller than band than PV's, but they have a clean sound and march with great technique.  

The Ocean of Soul Band Director, Dr. Juvon Pollard, was trained in New Orleans and had my old bandmaster Lloyd Harris Jr. as a mentor. You could hear the Big Easy influence in the drum cadences and performance style.

Dr. Pollard is developing the Ocean of Soul into a competitive marching band, and the SWAC should beware.

Prairie View A&M Drum Majors

Dr. Timmey T. Zachery had the Marching Storm ready to entertain the home crowd at the 37th Labor Day Classic. The five drum majors converged at mid-field, twirling, high-stepping, and even tossing the batons behind their backs to the other drum majors in the opener. 

The Storm's energy and technical precision in their entire field routine set them apart from TSU. It was a stark contrast from last week's National Battle of the Bands performance I witnessed.

Each band's dance routines weren't unique, but the Marching Storm won that segment for the night.

Black Foxes vs. Motion of Ocean

Motion of Ocean 2022 - 3
Black Foxes

37th Labor Day Classic in Prairie View, TX; Mandatory Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The Black Foxes (Prairie View) versus Motion of Ocean dance teams were beautiful, elegant, mesmerizing, and brought it! I had both units at a tie.

Both marching squads' sounds blared and blasted Panthers Stadium in the humid night air as they gave fans a fantastic "Fifth Quarter" to remember. I possibly missed it, but I didn't see the drumlines go head-to-head.

Overall, the Marching Storm won. If the Ocean of Soul ever increases in numbers, the future outcomes may be visibly different at the LDCs.

2022 NBOTB RATINGS AND RANKINGS

I analyzed each band's show and gave my score from 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest, for each marching component the bands exhibited.

Battle of the Bands 2022: Ocean of Soul vs. The Marching Storm

HBCU Legends/Kyle T. Mosley

BANDMARCHING PROCESSIONS/DOWNFIELD PROGRESSIONSENTERTAINMENTDANCE ROUTINEDANCE UNITDRUM MAJORSSOUNDCOMMAND/FAN ENGAGEMENTFIFTH QUARTEROVERALL POINTS

OCEAN OF SOUL

8.5

8.5

9

9

9

9

8.5

9

70.5 PTS

MARCHING STORM

9.5

9

8.5

9

9.5

9

9.5

9

73.0 PTS

37th Labor Day Classic "Battle of the Bands"

Photo Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends
TSU Drum Major - 2022 LDC
13
Gallery
13 Images

