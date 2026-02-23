Howard Women's Swim Team Wins Program's First-Ever NEC Championship

Howard University women's swimming & diving team captured its first NEC Championship Saturday night at the SPIRE Institute, capping a week defined by depth, resilience, and championship-level execution.

Entering the final session with a narrow lead, the Bison responded with composure and timely performances across the board to win the title with 859 points.



Howard opened the evening with critical distance points in the 1650 Freestyle. Kali Garcia (Altamonte, Fla.) placed fourth overall in 17:46.28, earning 15 points.



Julianna Gibson (Elk Grove, Calif.) followed in fifth (17:49.22) for 14 points while Iala Cropper (Rochester, NY) added 11 points to the Bison total with a personal best of 18:03.25 for an eighth place finish in the event.



In the consolation final, Mia Patton (Nassau, Bahamas) placed 11th in 18:05.16 while Tiara Jackson (Los Angeles, Calif.) took 12th in 18:06.55 — continuing to stack depth points that proved decisive.



Chanice Posada (Houston, Texas) delivered another high-pressure swim in the 200 Backstroke, touching fourth in 2:02.85 for 15 points.



Senior Samyra Benoit earned bronze in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:05.42, setting a new personal best.



Howard's 100-yard freestyle sprinters closed out individual competition with crucial finishes in a tight team race. Zuilda Nwaeze (Columbia, Md.) claimed the title in 50.24 seconds while teammate Zenya Posada (Norwalk, CT) was not far behind, earning runner-up in 50.50.



Zenya Posada, Alyssa Napier (Wilmington, DE), Gabrielle Vickles (El Dorado, Trinidad & Tobago), and Nwaeze secured the final points needed to secure the top spot when they won the 400 Freestyle Relay in 3:22.45 -setting a new conference meet record.



When the final relay points were secured and totals finalized, Howard stood atop the seven-team field — completing a historic championship run and delivering the first NEC women's title in program history.



Nwaeze, who won the 50 and 100 free, and finished second in the 200 free, was named the NEC Outstanding Swimmer for the second consecutive year. Howard's coaching staff was named Coaching Staff of the Year after leading the Bison to their first NEC championship.