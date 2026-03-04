Defending HBCU National Champion South Carolina State Reloads Coaching Staff for 2026
In this story:
After winning the HBCU football national championship, the South Carolina State Bulldogs are set to defend their title with new players and, even more importantly, a new coaching staff.
Head coach Chennis Berry has put together a new crew for the 2026 season. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs announced a group that includes experienced leaders, up-and-coming assistants, and key support staff as they get ready to defend their title.
"It's Year 31, Coach Berry told reporters at Spring Practice. "It likes, it just so new, just so fresh. There's so many new faces. So many new players, and so many new coaches. But again, the program is the program. It doesn't change... excited about the coaches that we brought in."
South Carolina State’s 2025 championship run showed that the program stayed in the national spotlight, even after losing the 2025 Celebration Bowl to Jackson State.
Now, Berry is making sure the program’s foundation meets the high expectations that come with being the team everyone wants to beat.
The Bulldogs’ new staff is expected to be key as the team faces a tough schedule and more national attention in 2026.
New Additions to South Carolina State’s Coaching Staff
- Jonathan Williams – Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach
- Jason Onyebuagu – Offensive Line Coach
- Kevin King – Assistant Defensive Backs Coach / Safeties Coach
- Alvin Folsom III – Linebackers Coach
- Rashard Alston – Running Backs Coach
- Gary Howard – Defensive Line Coach
- AJ Hampton – Wide Receivers Coach
- David Blanchard – Defensive Tackles Coach
- Michael Styles – Cornerbacks Coach
- Brendan Smith – Tight Ends Coach
- Jaron Kilpatrick – Nickels Coach
- Jeremiah Abby – Assistant Offensive Line Coach
- LaTroy Johnson – General Manager / Chief of Staff
- Marcus Hicks – Director of Film & Multimedia
- Tess Abbot – Director of Football Operations / Recruiting Coordinator
- David Erby – Strength & Conditioning Coach
With high expectations and a new staff, South Carolina State heads into 2026 determined to show that last year’s title was just the beginning, not the end.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze