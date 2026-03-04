Defending HBCU National Champion South Carolina State Reloads Coaching Staff for 2026

After winning the HBCU football national championship, the South Carolina State Bulldogs are set to defend their title with new players and, even more importantly, a new coaching staff.

Head coach Chennis Berry has put together a new crew for the 2026 season. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs announced a group that includes experienced leaders, up-and-coming assistants, and key support staff as they get ready to defend their title.

"It's Year 31, Coach Berry told reporters at Spring Practice. "It likes, it just so new, just so fresh. There's so many new faces. So many new players, and so many new coaches. But again, the program is the program. It doesn't change... excited about the coaches that we brought in."

South Carolina State’s 2025 championship run showed that the program stayed in the national spotlight, even after losing the 2025 Celebration Bowl to Jackson State.

Now, Berry is making sure the program’s foundation meets the high expectations that come with being the team everyone wants to beat.

The Bulldogs’ new staff is expected to be key as the team faces a tough schedule and more national attention in 2026.

New Additions to South Carolina State’s Coaching Staff

Jonathan Williams – Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Jason Onyebuagu – Offensive Line Coach

Kevin King – Assistant Defensive Backs Coach / Safeties Coach

Alvin Folsom III – Linebackers Coach

Rashard Alston – Running Backs Coach

Gary Howard – Defensive Line Coach

AJ Hampton – Wide Receivers Coach

David Blanchard – Defensive Tackles Coach

Michael Styles – Cornerbacks Coach

Brendan Smith – Tight Ends Coach

Jaron Kilpatrick – Nickels Coach

Jeremiah Abby – Assistant Offensive Line Coach

LaTroy Johnson – General Manager / Chief of Staff

Marcus Hicks – Director of Film & Multimedia

Tess Abbot – Director of Football Operations / Recruiting Coordinator

David Erby – Strength & Conditioning Coach

With high expectations and a new staff, South Carolina State heads into 2026 determined to show that last year’s title was just the beginning, not the end.