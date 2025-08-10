HBCUs Must Control Their Sports Media & Content (PODCAST)
HOUSTON — In this episode, host Kyle T. Mosley sits down with Hardy Pelt, Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network and a true game-changer in the world of HBCU sports media.
Together, they dive deep into the obstacles and opportunities of controlling your own content, especially for historically Black colleges and universities—and break down how major media companies have historically sidelined HBCU games and audiences.
Hardy pulls back the curtain on the business of broadcasting, sharing stories about major networks moving crucial HBCU matchups to off-peak times, and why Black audiences are so often kept as consumers but rarely elevated to owners in the media landscape.
The conversation covers everything from the power of Black unity, to the importance of impressions and KPIs in the marketing world, to why owning your own streaming platform—like the Urban Edge Network app or SWAC TV—is a vital step toward financial independence for Black institutions.
You'll hear Hardy passionately explain the challenges HBCUs face when navigating ad agencies, why exposure doesn't always translate to dollars, and the real economics behind TV deals for classic games like the Bayou Classic.
Plus, get practical advice for content creators and institutions—no matter how big or small—on harnessing technology, supporting Black-owned platforms, and building a sustainable future. Tune in for an eye-opening, motivational, and deeply informative conversation about ownership, legacy, and leveling the media playing field for HBCUs and beyond.
LISTEN:
TIMESTAMP
00:00 Challenging Media Bias in Sports
04:36 Marketing Manipulation and Cultural Influence
08:05 Impressions-Based Buying System
10:36 Black Media Economic Exclusion
16:27 "Prioritize Ownership in Branding Deals"
17:17 Exclusive Content Drives App Success
22:19 Confronting Misguided Consultancy Practices
24:17 "Black Economic Power Awakening"
29:05 Black Economic Contributions Ignored
30:04 "Implement Faith in Education"
34:48 Unjustified Conflict with Swack
37:03 Racial Bias in Black Spaces
40:44 "Control and Secure Your Content"
43:34 "Spreading Love Isn't Always Enough"
48:49 "Bank Seeks Control Amid CFO Issues"
51:28 "Demanding Industry Respect"
52:50 Interview with Urban Edge CRO
HBCU FOOTBALL
Shifting the Narrative: From Exposure to Ownership
Hardy Pelt didn’t mince words when describing the network’s formation: “We started Urban Edge Network...to show them and black folk that we could do this and do it in an innovative way.” The status quo, dictated by mainstream white-owned sports networks, was never intended to work in the financial favor of HBCUs—it was designed to maintain HBCUs as consumers rather than owners.
A persistent frustration came from structure and timing deliberately set to limit Black viewership numbers. An example Pelt outlined is rescheduling major HBCU football games to inconvenient times—like the NCCU vs. South Carolina State game getting bumped to a Friday at 5 p.m.—thereby undercutting potential viewership. “Put it on Thursday, 4 o'clock, 5 o'clock when everybody’s working and then come back and say, see, nobody watched it,” Pelt said, calling it the “oldest trick in the book.”
Breaking Old Habits: Why Major Networks Undervalue Black Content
Despite Black consumers “spending almost $2 trillion a year,” there persists a concerted effort to keep Black audiences as valuable customers—never stakeholders. Even as numbers speak to Black consumers’ power, brands and agencies are slow to cede control. “Keep them as the consumer. Don’t let them become owners,” Pelt argues, exposing an industry-wide reluctance to actually empower Black-run media platforms.
Perhaps most damning is the historic role of HBCU leadership and Black agencies, some of whom were “trained not to” seize control of their own media assets. Pelt recounts a question from a white NAIA school president, “Why haven’t the HBCUs jumped all over this?” The answer? Decades of conditioning to seek white validation and doubt Black capability in media.
Understanding the System: Impressions, KPIs, and Rigged Metrics
Sports broadcast rights aren’t just about fans watching games—they’re about “impressions” and “key performance indicators” (KPIs), the measures advertisers crave. The NAIA jumped at Urban Edge Network’s platform because collectively their institutions could offer advertisers results comparable to the SEC or Big Ten. HBCUs, on the other hand, relied on legacy talk of “exposure” rather than demanding revenue for their massive, culturally important audiences.
Moreover, mainstream agencies set up systems where Black colleges were rarely even known—beyond a handful like Grambling or Jackson State. Pelt and Mosley revealed that many holding companies, which direct millions in ad spend, couldn’t even name more than three HBCUs, demonstrating the daunting road ahead.
The App-Driven New World: Taking Content Back
Control is increasingly digital. Apps like Urban Edge Network’s and the new SWAC TV app are becoming vital. These platforms create reliable, measurable ways to ensure Black content drives revenue back to Black institutions—not just ESPN, NBC, or YouTube.
“If you want to see Dillard basketball tonight, you have to download the app,” says Pelt, pointing to their rapid growth: 19 million users. Every app download and view counts toward a demonstrable value for advertisers—and independence for content creators.
Pelt is candid about the stakes: “The SWAC TV network must work. If it doesn't...it can put the HBCU back 20 years.” That’s why both urge all supporters to download and use these platforms, even passively, to build the case for future advertisers.
Lessons Learned: The Power of Unity and Education
Throughout the discussion, a recurring theme is the need for Black unity and an end to the crabs-in-barrel mentality. The only thing agencies truly fear is “Black people coming out of their sleep and realizing they’re the ones driving the economy.” Supporting Black-run platforms is no longer just a strategy—it's a necessity for changing systemic injustices.
Pelt concludes, “If [advertisers] don’t want to pay, create your own. I promise you they’ll call you back.” The road ahead requires belief in the value of Black content, trust in Black expertise, and unwavering collective support.
Whether you’re an alum, a student, or a fan—every download, view, and share matters in this fight for media equity and self-determination. As Hardy Pelt and Kyle T. Mosley have shown, the future of HBCU sports—and Black content at large—is what we make it.