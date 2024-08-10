SWAC Quarterback Battles, HBCU Football Scrimmages, Forming An HBCU Superconference
HOUSTON - Welcome to another compelling episode of the HBCU Legends Podcast! Hosted by Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward. This episode dives deep into the pivotal moments and influential figures shaping the landscape of HBCU football with scrimmages starting this weekend.
We step back to the historic September 29, 1979, game at Soldier Field, recognizing Doug Williams and Vince Evans for their groundbreaking contributions to the NFL. We explore the current wave of impactful NFL quarterbacks, including Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, and CJ Stroud, and their ties to HBCUs.
We'll also discuss the signing of HBCU players like Mark Evans II with the Saints and Joshua Pryor at Cincinnati Bengals camp and celebrate Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic achievements.
Get ready for an in-depth look at the upcoming HBCU football scrimmages, the fierce quarterback battles, and the evaluation process that will shape the season ahead. We'll touch on the idea of a "Super Conference" proposed by Coach Trei Oliver and its potential to elevate HBCU football. From standout athletes in the SWAC and MEAC to notable running backs and defensive stars, we've got it all covered.
Stay tuned as we highlight the shifting dynamics in college football, the impact of transfer quarterbacks, and the rising stars to keep an eye on.
KEY TIMESTAMP
00:00 Coaches look for if factor and readiness.
03:31 Scrimmages important for HBCU football team evaluations.
07:48 Biden's 5-star history, Southern's quarterback decision.
10:33 Quarterback needs to show skill for start.
16:14 Quarterback needs weapons to win the game.
17:55 Tyler's transfer to quarterback role questioned quietly.
22:53 Key returning running backs in SWAC football.
24:16 Kendrick Wines and Kelvin Dean show promise.
26:54 Griffin Kidd is a big play receiver.
31:35 Key defensive players to watch in college football.
33:51 National press for Alabama State and Jackson State.
38:54 Hunter expected to have great season ahead.
42:42 SEC considering formation of super conference. Time for change and evolution in college sports.
44:36 Recruiting talented brands with power and money.
48:26 Questions about emerging teams in SWAC, marketing.
51:45 Historic encounter of black starting quarterbacks, 45 years.
53:19 Historic NFL game led to societal change.
58:34 Exciting basketball finals with US vs France.