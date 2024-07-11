HBCU Legends

Morehouse College Maroon Tigers Wins Its 4th SIAC Citizenship Award At Conference's Hall Of Fame Induction

The Maroon Tigers had the top student-athlete advisory committee in the conference.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognized Morehouse College as the winner of the 2023-24 SIAC Citizenship Award, presented by Georgia Power, at its 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Wednesday.

This esteemed honor marks the Maroon Tigers' fourth Citizenship Award victory.

The annual SIAC Citizenship Award is presented to the member institution whose Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) excels in campus and community engagement throughout the academic year.

The efforts of each committee are evaluated utilizing a points system:



Community Engagement (25 points max.)

Community Service (25 points max.)

Make-A-Wish Foundation (25 points max.)

Attendance to Meetings/Conference Calls (10 points max.)

Pictures of SAAC Events/Initiatives (15 points max.)

PREVIOUS SIAC CITIZENSHIP AWARD HONOREES


2022-23: Allen University

2021-22: Allen University

2020-21: Morehouse College

2019-20: Morehouse College

2018-19: Morehouse College

2017-18: Clark Atlanta University

2016-17: Spring Hill College

2015-16: Albany State University

2010-11: Albany State University

2009-10: Claflin University

Published
