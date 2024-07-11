Morehouse College Maroon Tigers Wins Its 4th SIAC Citizenship Award At Conference's Hall Of Fame Induction
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognized Morehouse College as the winner of the 2023-24 SIAC Citizenship Award, presented by Georgia Power, at its 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Wednesday.
This esteemed honor marks the Maroon Tigers' fourth Citizenship Award victory.
The annual SIAC Citizenship Award is presented to the member institution whose Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) excels in campus and community engagement throughout the academic year.
The efforts of each committee are evaluated utilizing a points system:
Community Engagement (25 points max.)
Community Service (25 points max.)
Make-A-Wish Foundation (25 points max.)
Attendance to Meetings/Conference Calls (10 points max.)
Pictures of SAAC Events/Initiatives (15 points max.)
PREVIOUS SIAC CITIZENSHIP AWARD HONOREES
2022-23: Allen University
2021-22: Allen University
2020-21: Morehouse College
2019-20: Morehouse College
2018-19: Morehouse College
2017-18: Clark Atlanta University
2016-17: Spring Hill College
2015-16: Albany State University
2010-11: Albany State University
2009-10: Claflin University