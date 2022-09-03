Skip to main content

SIAC: Football Games Schedule | Week 1

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) scheduled football games for Week 1 of 2022.

Saturday, Sept. 3

  • Miles College at Alabama State 5 p.m. Montgomery, Al
  • Lane College at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6 p.m. Pine Bluff, AR
  • Delta State at Kentucky State 1 p.m. Frankfort, Ky
  • Clark Atlanta at Edward Waters 3 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Southeastern University at Savannah State 6 p.m. Savannah, Ga.
  • Allen University at Newberry 6 p.m. Newberry, S.C.
  • University of West Alabama at Morehouse College 6 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.
  • Mississippi College at Albany State 7 p.m. Albany, Ga.
  • Elizabeth City State at Benedict College 7 p.m. Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, Sept. 4

  • Fort Valley State at Tuskegee University 6 p.m. Montgomery, Al
  • Central State at Winston-Salem State 4 p.m. Canton, Ohio

Games of the Week

Winston-Salem State vs. Central State - Black College Hall of Fame Classic

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH at 4 PM ET, Sunday, Sept. 4 

TV: HBCU GO APP, The Grio; Radio: https://wsncradio.org/

Prediction: Central State 17, Winston-Salem 10

Fort Valley vs. Tuskegee - Red Tails Classic

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL at 7 PM ET, Sunday, Sept. 4

TV: ESPNU

Prediction: Fort Valley State 24, Tuskegee 10

Alma Mater Prediction: Morehouse will fall to University of West Alabama, 34-21.

