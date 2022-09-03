SIAC: Football Games Schedule | Week 1
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) scheduled football games for Week 1 of 2022.
Saturday, Sept. 3
- Miles College at Alabama State 5 p.m. Montgomery, Al
- Lane College at Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6 p.m. Pine Bluff, AR
- Delta State at Kentucky State 1 p.m. Frankfort, Ky
- Clark Atlanta at Edward Waters 3 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.
- Southeastern University at Savannah State 6 p.m. Savannah, Ga.
- Allen University at Newberry 6 p.m. Newberry, S.C.
- University of West Alabama at Morehouse College 6 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.
- Mississippi College at Albany State 7 p.m. Albany, Ga.
- Elizabeth City State at Benedict College 7 p.m. Columbia, S.C.
Sunday, Sept. 4
- Fort Valley State at Tuskegee University 6 p.m. Montgomery, Al
- Central State at Winston-Salem State 4 p.m. Canton, Ohio
Games of the Week
Winston-Salem State vs. Central State - Black College Hall of Fame Classic
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH at 4 PM ET, Sunday, Sept. 4
TV: HBCU GO APP, The Grio; Radio: https://wsncradio.org/
Prediction: Central State 17, Winston-Salem 10
Fort Valley vs. Tuskegee - Red Tails Classic
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL at 7 PM ET, Sunday, Sept. 4
TV: ESPNU
Prediction: Fort Valley State 24, Tuskegee 10
Alma Mater Prediction: Morehouse will fall to University of West Alabama, 34-21.