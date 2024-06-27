SWAC Announces Changes In Football Technology, Basketball Weekly Game Schedules, And Tournament Expansion
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced several items during the annual SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors Spring meeting that were approved and passed for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. The significant changes include:
- The football teams' in-game use of sideline tablets.
- Scheduling changes for men's and women's basketball regular season games.
- The expansion of the conference's basketball tournament.
TECHNOLOGY ON SIDELINES IN FOOTBALL GAMES
During the 2024 season, the SWAC office will provide state-of-the-art sideline tablets. It's been well documented in professional football that tablets enhance teams' in-game performance. The video will allow coaches and players to adjust play-calling, strategy, alignment, and more.
a. Teams will have the option of using tablets to view in-game videos. Tablets can be distributed on the sideline, locker room, and coaches' booths to study the game broadcast feed and camera angles from a team's sideline and end zone.
b. All team personnel can view the tablets but cannot connect to other devices, project larger images, or provide data and analytics.
BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT EXPANSION
a. The league voted to expand the number of teams participating in the SWAC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments from eight to ten teams on both sides for the 2025 tournaments.
b. The 2026 SWAC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments will feature all 12 men's and women's teams in action.
BASKETBALL SCHEDULING CHANGES
A new scheduling format for men's and women's basketball sports was also approved for the 2024-25 academic year. Texas Southern women's head basketball coach Vernette Skeete believes it will help "spotlight women's basketball in the conference."
The women's basketball league games will be scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays, while the men's basketball games are set for Saturdays and Mondays. Why? Making the scheduling change will help to enhance fan engagement and attendance, as well as maximize broadcast viewership.