The SWAC will be burning tonight in a Thursday night battle. The Alcorn State Braves (1-2, 0-0 SWAC) will meet Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1, 0-0 SWAC) on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Simmons Bank Field on ESPNU.

The Braves and Golden Lions are licking their wounds from losses this past weekend. Alcorn and quarterback Felix Harper rallied to punch in their upset bid against South Alabama but fell short, 28-21.

UAPB was hit hard by Central Arkansas with a 45-23 defeat. A crowd of over 11,500 cheered for the in-state rivals as UCA took a commanding 28-9 lead at halftime. After three quarters, the Golden Lions closed the margin to a 31-23 affair before losing to the Bears.

The two combatants will look to gain a foothold in the SWAC West confrontation in Pine-Bluff.

The Golden Lions seek to defend their SWAC Western Division Championship against the team that most pundits believe could eventually win the SWAC.

SWAC ACTION: Alcorn State vs. UAPB

Game Day: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Stadium: Simmons Bank Field

Simmons Bank Field Radio: UAPB Sports Network/99.3 FM The Beat

TALE OF THE TAPE: Alcorn State vs. UAPB

UAPB - Golden Lions Vs. Alcorn St. - Braves 28.5 Points 16 30.5 Points Allowed 20.33 386 Total Offense 322.5 383 Total Defense 349.3 37:24 Time of Possession 29:33

SI's REPORT ON THE BRAVES VS. GOLDEN LIONS

Betting Odds and Predictions: Alcorn State vs. UAPB

Betting Information: Alcorn State (favorite) @-4.5 points; Over/Under - 54.5 points

Alcorn State and UAPB Stats

The Braves rack up 16.0 points per game, 14.5 fewer than the Golden Lions allow per outing (30.5).

This year, the Braves have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Golden Lions' takeaways (0).

The Golden Lions, on average, is scoring 8.2 more points per game this year (28.5) than the Braves are allowing (20.3).

The Golden Lions have turned the ball over zero times, four fewer times than the Braves have forced turnovers (4).

Dec 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alcorn State Braves quarterback Felix Harper (2) celebrates after a touchdown pass against the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the first half of the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Felix Harper has 623 passing yards (207.7 ypg) to lead Alcorn State, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Niko Duffey, has carried the ball 35 times for 140 yards (46.7 per game) this year.

This season Stadford Anderson has rushed for 128 yards (42.7 per game) on 11 carries.

LeCharles Pringle's team-leading 157 receiving yards (52.3 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions.

Juan Anthony Jr. has put together a 140-yard season (46.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.

CJ Bolar has hauled in five grabs for 128 yards (42.7 ypg) this season.

Aug 31, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Skyler Perry (11) throws during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

UAPB Players to Watch

Skyler Perry has been a dual-threat to lead UAPB in both passing and rushing. He has 362 passing yards (181.0 ypg), completing 49.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 106 yards (53.0 ypg) on 22 carries.

The team's top rusher, Kierre Crossley, has carried the ball 18 times for 134 yards (67.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Dejuan Miller's 101 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered eight receptions.

So far, Josh Wilkes has put together a 69-yard season (34.5 receiving yards per game), reeling in three passes.

Trey Harrell's four grabs this season have resulted in 60 yards (30.0 ypg).

Last Meeting

UPAB Athletics Department reports, "Thursday night matchup with UAPB and Alcorn St. will meet for the first time in since 2016 with the Golden Lions winning the last match 45-43 in triple overtime on the road. After being down 30-14, with 12 min. left in the game, the Golden Lions stormed back to force triple overtime for the win."

Game Prediction

Alcorn-34, UAPB-27