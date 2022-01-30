Watch: Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass' Touchdown Pass in Bowl Game

The touchdown expanded the American squad lead 14-0 in the first half.

Glass is a two-time SWAC Offensive Player of the Year award recipient for Alabama A&M. The 6'3", 233-pound signal caller has a rocket for an arm and also is extremely accurate at 62.6 percent in 2021.

He threw for 12,136 yards, 110 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions in the four seasons with the Bulldogs.