Watch: Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass' Touchdown Pass in Bowl Game

Alabama A&M's Aqeel Glass threw a touchdown pass in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game.

WATCH: AQEEL GLASS TOUCHDOWN

Glass Throws Touchdown

Glass guided the American team to a touchdown on his first drive of the bowl game. He connected with Nicholls State wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon for an eleven-yard touchdown strike.

American Squad Leads

The touchdown expanded the American squad lead 14-0 in the first half.

Glass is a two-time SWAC Offensive Player of the Year award recipient for Alabama A&M. The 6'3", 233-pound signal caller has a rocket for an arm and also is extremely accurate at 62.6 percent in 2021.

He threw for 12,136 yards, 110 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions in the four seasons with the Bulldogs.

