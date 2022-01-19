Jackson State Football Adds Former Texas A&M Linebacker

Former Texas A&M linebacker transfers to Jackson State University for Fall 2022.

The high-stakes recruiting and transfer process in the SWAC is at a feverish pace. Linebacker Antonio Doyle, 6-3 and 235 pounds, has committed to Jackson State. He played in nine games and had seven total tackles for the Texas A&M Aggies. The former four-star recruit was a star player at Lutheran North in St. Louis, Missouri.

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Antonio Doyle Jr. (22) laughs as Texas A&M Aggies and fans rush the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on a last second field in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Doyle's former high school coach, Carl Reed, interviewed him after announcing his commitment to Jackson State. "They're working very, very hard. But, they're also having a good time. I feel like Coach Deion [Sanders] brings the energy. He's a great leader for the program. That's something I wanted to be a part of [at Jackson State]," said Doyle.

