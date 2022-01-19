Jackson State Football Adds Former Texas A&M Linebacker

Jackson State Lands Former Texas A&M Linebacker
Former Texas A&M linebacker transfers to Jackson State University for Fall 2022.
The high-stakes recruiting and transfer process in the SWAC is at a feverish pace. Linebacker Antonio Doyle, 6-3 and 235 pounds, has committed to Jackson State. He played in nine games and had seven total tackles for the Texas A&M Aggies. The former four-star recruit was a star player at Lutheran North in St. Louis, Missouri.
Doyle's former high school coach, Carl Reed, interviewed him after announcing his commitment to Jackson State. "They're working very, very hard. But, they're also having a good time. I feel like Coach Deion [Sanders] brings the energy. He's a great leader for the program. That's something I wanted to be a part of [at Jackson State]," said Doyle.