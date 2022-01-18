Jackson State's Malachi Wideman and His 'Human Highlight Show' Inks NFT Deal

Jackson State's two-sport star will be creating highlight moments on the gridiron and hardwood with NFT platform.

Malachi Wideman has been putting on a human highlight show on the football field and basketball court with the Jackson State Tigers. An NFT platform has taken notice of the Jackson State two-sport star and signed him to a new deal.

JSU WR Malachi Wideman; Credit:© Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The lanky and dynamic athlete was a QB Shedeur Sanders' favorite, leading the JSU wide receivers with 12 touchdowns this Fall. His athletic catches helped Coach Sanders and the Tigers claim the 2021 SWAC football title with a 11-2, 8-0 SWAC record.

He has recently turned back the time clock by resembling the mind-boggling dunks I saw Dominque Wilkins make in college and the NBA. Wideman's sinister posterizing of opponents is taking the SWAC by storm. Enough for Legacy League to sign the Tennessee transfer to an NFT deal.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Malachi to the Legacy League team. He spearheads a growing list of HBCU student-athletes on our platform ready to solidify their lasting legacies," said Kurt Hallead, Co-founder of Legacy League. "Our mission is to help every college athlete, in every sport and at every level of play, keep a bigger share of their NFT sales and have better control over their own brand."

On Monday night, Wideman "sealed the deal" against Texas Southern (5-10, 3-3 SWAC) when his slam dunk won the basketball game 61-58. Jackson State (4-12, 2-3 SWAC) sent the reigning SWAC champions back to Houston in defeat.

Malachi has made four game appearances with two starts to average 2.8 rebounds, 8.0 points per game, and 19.0 minutes per contest. It's a small sampling, but Wideman and Legacy League are banking on his athletic prowess on the hardwood and gridiron with offering NFTs.

"I'm beyond grateful to partner with Legacy League at this historic moment where we, as student-athletes, can finally leverage our true value in the universe and now the metaverse," said Wideman.

Legacy League's roster of student-athletes has tripled over the past two months with representation from every Power 5 conference and 30 universities. In total, Legacy League's athletes compete in 10 different sports from football to soccer, with female athletes accounting for over 30% of its roster.

ABOUT LEGACY LEAGUE

Legacy League is the premier NFT creation platform and marketplace for college athletics. The company's automated NFT creation platform fundamentally changes the digital NIL landscape. College athletes now have an onramp to monetizing themselves in the NFT creator economy and a portal to the metaverse, while universities can offer exclusive branded assets and experiences. Legacy League is committed to delivering equal opportunities for all college athletes to monetize their brand, supported by a team of college sports enthusiasts, digital artists, and blockchain technology experts. Source: Legacy League