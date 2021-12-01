FAMU DB Markquese Bell Will Enter 2022 NFL Draft

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Florida A&M's DB Markquese Bell Will Enter 2022 NFL Draft

    Florida A&M Rattlers' star defensive back decides to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
    Markquese Bell and Xavier Smith sat next to Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons awaiting questions from the media shortly after the Rattlers' disappointing 38-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the 2021 FCS Playoffs.  Both players were handling the finality of their collegiate careers.

    I read about Bell's 2022 NFL Draft projections and was curious to know his thoughts.

    So, in that cold auditorium room in at Southeastern Louisiana, I asked Markquese Bell about the possibility of playing in the HBCU Legacy Bowl and other bowl games.  The despondent player responded that he "hadn't decided" on a bowl or his plans. 

    However, on Tuesday, Bell posted his intentions on social media"NFL Draft 2022, Here I Come!"

    Here is Markquese's entire post:

    "My decision to come to FAMU was one of the best decisions of my life.  This journey has been unbelievable, and the success we've enjoyed as a team this year has been truly remarkable and something I will always cherish and never forget.   I want to thank my teammates for all the support and hard work they've put in to get this program to championship caliber and my coaches for pushing me to be a better man first and foremost and helping develop me into the player I am today.

    Last, but not least, to the FAMU fans!  What a joy and honor it has been to play in front of you.  You all have truly been a blessing in my life, to which I feel I owe a great deal of gratitude for all the love you've shown me for day one.   I will always bleed orange and green, and to that, I salute.

    NFL Draft 2022, Here I come!" wrote Bell.

    FAMU safety Markquese Bell (5) celebrates a sack during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Orange Blossom Classic 090521 Ts 877

    NFL Draft Projection for Bell:

    • SI's NFL Draft Bible's Leinweber, wrote on Bell in August 2021: "Big, hard-hitting safety with above-average straight-line athleticism. Bell is a segmented mover with a stiff lower half and unreliable tackling." I have seen Bell play, he has improved in his tackling and not stiff.
    • Haroun Savage of HBCU Scouting Report, projects Bell in the first three rounds of the draft.
    • On3's Matt Zenitz on Bell:  "At least some in the scouting world view Bell as an early-round prospect. “He’s big and rangy, and he’s physical,” a scout told On3. “He’s a very willing tackler. Very productive at that level. He’s standing out.”"

    Height: 6-2; Weight: 205 pounds; 40: 4.4; Projects as a Free Safety in NFL.

    I will have more NFL Draft coverage on Bell and other HBCU players in January. 

