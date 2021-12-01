FAMU DB Markquese Bell Will Enter 2022 NFL Draft

Markquese Bell and Xavier Smith sat next to Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons awaiting questions from the media shortly after the Rattlers' disappointing 38-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the 2021 FCS Playoffs. Both players were handling the finality of their collegiate careers.

I read about Bell's 2022 NFL Draft projections and was curious to know his thoughts.

Florida A&M's HC Willie Simmons, S Markquese Bell, WR Xavier Smith; Credit; Kyle T. Mosley, HBCUS Legends; Nov. 27,2021, Hammond, LA; FAMU vs. SLU in first round of FCS Playoffs

So, in that cold auditorium room in at Southeastern Louisiana, I asked Markquese Bell about the possibility of playing in the HBCU Legacy Bowl and other bowl games. The despondent player responded that he "hadn't decided" on a bowl or his plans.

However, on Tuesday, Bell posted his intentions on social media. "NFL Draft 2022, Here I Come!"

FAMU Safety Markquese Bell; Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends; Nov. 27, 2021; Hammond, LA

Here is Markquese's entire post:

"My decision to come to FAMU was one of the best decisions of my life. This journey has been unbelievable, and the success we've enjoyed as a team this year has been truly remarkable and something I will always cherish and never forget. I want to thank my teammates for all the support and hard work they've put in to get this program to championship caliber and my coaches for pushing me to be a better man first and foremost and helping develop me into the player I am today.

Last, but not least, to the FAMU fans! What a joy and honor it has been to play in front of you. You all have truly been a blessing in my life, to which I feel I owe a great deal of gratitude for all the love you've shown me for day one. I will always bleed orange and green, and to that, I salute.

NFL Draft 2022, Here I come!" wrote Bell.

Credit:© Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

NFL Draft Projection for Bell:

SI's NFL Draft Bible's Leinweber, wrote on Bell in August 2021: "Big, hard-hitting safety with above-average straight-line athleticism. Bell is a segmented mover with a stiff lower half and unreliable tackling." I have seen Bell play, he has improved in his tackling and not stiff.

Haroun Savage of HBCU Scouting Report, projects Bell in the first three rounds of the draft.

On3's Matt Zenitz on Bell: "At least some in the scouting world view Bell as an early-round prospect. “He’s big and rangy, and he’s physical,” a scout told On3. “He’s a very willing tackler. Very productive at that level. He’s standing out.”"

Height: 6-2; Weight: 205 pounds; 40: 4.4; Projects as a Free Safety in NFL.

I will have more NFL Draft coverage on Bell and other HBCU players in January.