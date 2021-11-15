Coach Maynor's Interview with Ralph Cooper on QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M, and TSU's Andrew Body

Aqeel Glass set a Division 1 passing record in the Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern contest in Week 11.

Alabama A&M's head coach Connell Maynor had an exclusive interview with Houston's longtime journalist and broadcaster Ralph Cooper. After the epic victory and record-setting day, Maynor spoke about coaching his team and the Bulldogs' senior quarterback Aqeel Glass.

The offensive leader completed 63.5% of his 52 attempted passes for a 169.9 quarterback efficiency rating. His one tremendous stat is the zero interceptions. Usually, a quarterback would yield at least one turnover in a 50 plus-attempt football game.

© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

ON AQEEL GLASS

Aqeel Glass set a Division 1 passing record in the Alabama A&M versus Texas Southern contest in Week 11. Glass set a Division I era record by passing for 462 yards on 33-of-52 attempts, five touchdowns, and no interceptions at PNC Stadium in Houston, TX.

The St. Louis native will finish his collegiate career on Saturday, Nov. 20, against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home. The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl and other postseason bowl games already have Glass as a participant in hopes of an invitation to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Coach Maynor spoke about his quarterback, "He means everything. He's very coachable guy. He loves the game of football. He's a leader on and off the football field. And you know he's a quarterback on the field. He's my coach on the field...and, he has continued to make plays. But he has great weapons and a good offensive line to protect him."

ON COACHING AT ALABAMA A&M

KCOH AM 1230 Radio's Cooper probed him on his thoughts on being the head coach at Alabama A&M:

"It means everything. They gave me a job. They gave me the opportunity when I didn't have a job...giving me the opportunity to coach on the FCS level again, and in the SWAC. So it means everything to me, and I don't take it for granted."

ON TSU AND ANDREW BODY

"They [TSU] got a good football team, and they're not quitting. They got a freshman quarterback you know he [Coach McKinney] got three more years with that guy. And we got to play that guy three more times. Man, that's gonna be tough."

ON PLAYING FOR ALABAMA A&M

"You going to get a great education number one. You got a great opportunity to play for championships. And, when you leave here, they will be better fathers, role models, and leaders. And, that's what I try to develop in these young men."

WHAT'S NEXT

Alabama A&M will face off Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a rematch of the 2021 Spring SWAC Championship game. The season's finale will be Senior Day for 25 of the program's players, including quarterback Aqeel Glass.

GIVE HIM AN OPPORTUNITY

It's the career finale of Glass' impressive career at Alabama A&M. The 6-5, 215-pound Civil Engineering graduate student hopes to tackle the professional ranks of the NFL if given the opportunity.

The legendary head coach Eddie Robinson once said about Doug Williams that all he needed was "an opportunity" in the NFL to showcase his talent. Fortunately, future head coach Joe Gibbs who scouted Williams, recommended Tampa Bay to draft the Grambling QB in the first round. Washington signed him later in his career, and Williams would lead them to a Super Bowl title.

Will this be in Glass' future?

We shall see.