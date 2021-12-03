5 Keys to Victory for Prairie View in the SWAC Championship Game

Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    5 Keys to Victory for Prairie View in the SWAC Championship

    Five keys to victory for the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the 2021 SWAC Championship game against the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 4.
    Here are Prairie View A&M Panthers' five keys to victory in the 2021 SWAC Championship game against the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 4.

    Prairie View

    1.  Control the Tempo

    • Jackson State prefers to dominate its opponents in all phases of the football game - offense, defense, and special teams.
    • Prairie View must rush the football effectively to balance the offense against JSU's aggressive pass rushers, who tend to wear down in their run defense.
    • The Panthers on fourth in the conference in time of possession at 31:31 minutes per game.
    • They are the second-least penalized team in the SWAC at 54 for 44 yards/game.  Only at 4.91 penalties per game average.  
    • Coach Dooley's squad is No. 3 with 166.9 yards of rushing per game.
    Jawon Pass 2.jfif

    2.  Use Pass's Arm and Legs

    • Jawon Pass can duplicate the success Felix Harper and Andrew Body had facing the Jackson State's defense.
    • He has a strong arm and can be highly effective in the passing game.
    • He must take advantage of the one-on-one coverages, and run quarterback draws. Harper and Body made the Tigers defense pay. The problem was it wasn't consistently done.

    Prairie View

    3.  Protect the Football and Create Turnovers 

    • The Panthers won't win without the defense creating more possessions for the offense.
    • Dooley's No. 3 defense in the SWAC must pressure Shedeur Sanders into interceptions. In 2021, PV has nine interceptions for 211 yards and two returned for touchdowns.
    • Prairie View is ranked 3rd in the SWAC for defensive efficiency at a 116.1 rating.
    • Jackson State is very good at ball security, so forcing out the football will challenge PV.
    • James Houston (JSU) leads the SWAC with seven forced fumbles and two touchdown recoveries.  
    • Jason Dumas (PVAMU) has three forced fumbles and leads the Panthers, followed by Jessie Evans (2 FF).
    Howard

    4. Take Downfield Shots, Be Careful

    • Pass can throw the football and take shots at will.
    • I watched him abuse Texas Southern in the Labor Day Classic as he threw a 72-yard strike to Howard opening the second half - his longest touchdown pass of the season.
    • The signal-caller has passed for 2,555 yards (232.3 yards/game), 62.9% completion rate, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
    • Shilo Sanders will be ready in centerfield, be careful.
    • Jackson State's secondary has allowed only nine passing touchdowns and 158.8 yards/game - the fewest in the SWAC.
    J. Pass, Prairie View A&M Quarterback

    5.  Play Smart Football in the Redzone

    • The Panthers' redzone offense is 5th in the SWAC.
    • In 11 games, 31 of 41 visits (75.6%) and 19 touchdowns; 12 of 13 on field goal attempts.
    • The negatives for PV in the redzone are 4 fumbles, 1 interception, and 3 turnovers on downs.  
    • They cannot afford to squander any redzone opportunities on Saturday.

