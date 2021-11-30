Coach Sanders' and Jackson State's Mission Isn't Fully Accomplished, Yet!

Deion Sanders' has just begun his mission at Jackson State. A victory this weekend moves him a step closer.

Deion Sanders believed God had a plan for his arrival at Jackson State. For the SWAC and HBCU football, Sanders has just started his mission. His team is two wins away from setting the record straight for everyone to understand the significance of his hire.

JACKSON STATE WAS NEVER A STEPPING STOOL

Outsiders panned the hire as a "publicity stunt." I heard the snickers, snotty remarks, and even Paul Finebaum was somewhat dismissive of Sanders' hire as a "stepping stool."

Months later - after the recruiting, wins, and recognition - Finebaum, and others have pivoted and taken not of Sanders' achievements and future as a head coach.

But I guess Coach Prime could say it as well as Kool Moe Dee, "How you like me now?"

Deion Sanders earned the 2021 SWAC Coach of the Year Award while leading the Jackson State Tigers to a 10-1 overall record on the season. On Monday, Sanders acknowledged his "right hand" and interim head coach Gary Harrell, who deserves recognition for the honors.

Coach Sanders' Accomplishments in 2021

2021 SWAC Coach of the Year - Deion Sanders

2021 SWAC Freshman of the Year - QB Shedeur Sanders

2021 SWAC Newcomer of the Year - LB/DE James Houston

2021 SWAC East Champions

9 Players on the 2021 All-SWAC 1st and 2nd Teams

Ranked in No. 1 in HBCU Football for most of the 2021 Season

Ranked in the FCS Coaches and STATS PERFORM Polls

Set attendance records for JSU home games

Outperformed overall home-game attendance at FBS schools

Football program generating millions in revenue for local City of Jackson businesses

Harrell continued to guide the team to an unbeaten record during Sanders' hospitalization as he recovered from the foot surgery complications. "Coach Flea," as Sanders affectionately calls him, was the glue and held the team together amid in-season stiff competition. The Tigers are playing for the 2021 SWAC Championship on Saturday versus the SWAC West Champions, Prairie View A&M. The mission isn't completely done for Sanders.

IS SANDERS COACHING A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM?

Suppose the Tigers defeat the Panthers and the South Carolina Bulldogs in the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 18; they could be crowned the 2021 Black College Football National Champions.

The critics and snotty FBS pundits wouldn't have seen this coming when AD Ashley Robinson and President Thomas K. Hudson offered Sanders the head coaching position in 2020.

From the coaching performances I've witnessed this season with Sanders, Simmons, Dooley, McNair, McKinney, and other head coaches in the conference, the SWAC is on a serious upward trend to dispose of the "payday" moniker from FBS teams.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SANDERS

Again, the honors Coach Deion Sanders has garnered are well deserved, yet the focus for more significant accomplishments is still the plan for the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

"God called me to Jackson State," Sanders said on the first episode of his "21st and Prime" podcast on Sept. 20, 2021. It seemed years ago. What Sanders has already accomplished is outstanding and worthy of praise. I have to believe, God is not through with him [Sanders], yet.

That's great for the SWAC and outstanding for HBCU sports overall.