September 25, 2021
SWAC Games for Week 4

The slate of games scheduled for the SWAC in Week 4.

The SWAC had game action on Thursday night as Arkansas Pine-Bluff had its conference opener in a thriller against Alcorn State.   The Braves had a 19-point deficit to UAPB and stormed back in the second half to win 39-38.  

JSU head coach Deion Sanders may be on the sidelines after having toe surgery.  His Tigers squad will have a in-state battle versus Delta State at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS.

Tuskegee will square off against the No. 1 HBCU in football team Alabama A&M.  Aqeel Glass and the Bulldogs will be a tough opponent for the Golden Tigers.

Bethune-Cookman visits Alabama State and Texas Southern faces Rice University.

The premier SWAC contest of the week could be the tilt between the GSU Tigers and Prairie View Panthers at the State Fair in Dallas, TX.   The SWAC West battle will be an important test for both squads.  

Thursday, September 23

  • Alcorn State 39, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38

Saturday, Sept. 25.

  • Delta State at Jackson State at 3:00 pm, JSU SN 
  • Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M (in Dallas, TX) at 5:00 pm 
  • Tuskegee vs. Alabama A&M (in Mobile, AL) at 5:00 pm, MyBCSN.net
  • Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State at 6:00 pm, ESPN+ 
  • Texas Southern at Rice at 6:30 pm, ESPN3 

Sunday, Sept. 26

  • Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State @ 2:00 pm, ESPN+

All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)

