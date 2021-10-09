SWAC 'Game of the Week,' scheduled football games, and Homecomings for Week 6 in the FCS.

The SWAC will be filled with football action this weekend for Week 6. The 'Game of the Week' between Jackson State University and Alabama A&M may determine the SWAC East division winner. The Bulldogs should be especially ready for the showdown because it's Homecoming weekend in Huntsville.

The game has already had its share of tension between the two coaches, Connell Maynor (A&M) and Deion Sanders (Jackson State). Maynor's shot at Sanders in the Monday SWAC press conference and his "crawfishing" a couple of days later makes this a great rivalry for the conference and fans.

Several scheduled conference football contests will give fans plenty to tailgate and cheer for this weekend—homecomings at Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, and Alcorn State.

The road to the Celebration Bowl is not over. Alcorn, Southern, Alabama State, Grambling, and Florida A&M can claim rights by having significant wins streaks during the conference games in October and November.

INSIDE THE GAME

ESPN+

Butch Alsandor, Play-by-Play

Jorge Vargas, Analyst



JSU Radio Network + SiriusXM

Rob Jay, Play-by-Play

Darrell Asberry, Analyst

Jamye Horton & Christopher Neely, Sideline



Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M (32nd Meeting)



Original Record:17-14

In Huntsville:8-6

In Jackson:7-7

In Mobile:1-0

In Birmingham:1-1



Longest JSU Win Streak: 4 (1999-2002 )

Longest AAMU Win Streak: 4 (2003-2006 )



Largest Margin of Victory: 28 (34-6, 2011)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 46 (52-6, 2005)

JSU vs. ALABAMA A&M GAME PREVIEWS

Jackson State Featured Statistics

Shedeur Sanders: SWAC-best 71.6 percent (101-of-141) of his passes, and tossed seven touchdowns, and one interception.

of his passes, and tossed seven touchdowns, and one interception. Shedeur Sanders also leads the conference with a 151.7 efficiency rating .

. Seniors Aubrey Miller, Jr. and Keonte Hampton have proved to be an effective one-two punch and rank in the top 10 in tackles within the conference.

within the conference. Miller is averaging a league-best 13.5 tackles per game and 54 total stops.

Hampton has totaled 24 total tackles and 3 TFL.

James Houston leads the FCS with 6.5 sacks for -43 yards.

with 6.5 sacks for -43 yards. Houston has a total of 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hurries and 2 forced fumbles .

. The defense has only allowed 12.8 points per game and a SWAC-low four touchdowns.

SWAC's top-ranked pass defense at 141.5 yards per game

SWAC's second-ranked rush defense at 104.8 yards per game.

#1 in SWAC total defense at 246.3 yards per game.

Jackson State is last in the conference with 51 yards per game.

Alabama A&M Featured Statistics

QB Aqeel Glass has completed 113 of 185 passes for 1,511 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Glass is 148.2 passing efficiency.

#1 in SWAC in 1st downs with 110.

#4 in FCS in passing offense with 380.5 yards per game.

#6 in FCS in passing defense allowed at 151.0 per game.

#2 in SWAC and #24 in FCS in pass yards per completion at 13.35.

Prediction: Jackson State-27, Alabama A&M-24

Bodden vs. Harper

