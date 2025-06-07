Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Aryna Sabalenka To Win Epic 2025 French Open
Coco Gauff earns her place in tennis history as the third black woman, joining Serena Williams and Althea Gibson, and the ninth American to win a French Open Championship. The victory was Gauff's second Grand Slam title at the age of 21.
Gauff struggled early in the first set but rallied to push the world's No. 1 women's tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, who won it 7-6. However, Coco cruised to a 6-2 victory in the second set and eventually won the championship with a 6-4 score in the third set.
It was the tenth time a women's player has won the French Open after dropping the first set.
Coco Gauff is now the No. 2 women's tennis player on the planet, with Wimbledon and the U.S. Open remaining as potential Grand Slams.
American Women's Champions At Roland-Garros
- Chris Evert: Won seven titles (1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, 1986).
- Billie Jean King: Won one title in 1972.
- Nancy Richey: Won one title in 1968.
- Martina Navratilova: Won two titles (1982, 1984).
- Monica Seles: Won one title in 1990.
- Serena Williams: Won three titles (2002, 2013, 2015).
- Jennifer Capriati: Won one title in 2001.
- Coco Gauff: Won one title in 2025.
- Althea Gibson: French Championships in 1956.
COCO GAUFF READY TO MAKE HISTORY WHILE HONORING HER FAMILY'S HBCU ROOTS
For the first time in 41 years at Roland-Garros, the world's No. 1 and No. 2 players will compete for the French Open men's and women's singles titles. The classic 1984 matches were between McEnroe and Lendl (Men's) and Navratilova and Evert (Women's).
This weekend's men's championship match will feature No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who will face No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. History awaits as No. 2 Coco Gauff will battle No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for the chance to hoist the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen Trophy.
HOW GAUFF AND SABALENKA GOT TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP
In their semifinal matches, Guaff dominated Lois Boisson in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) to advance to Saturday's championship round. Sabalenka overcame a contentious first set to defeat last year's champion, Swiatek, in three sets (7-6, 4-6, 6-0).
SABALENKA IN 2025 FRENCH OPEN
- 1R: d. Kamilla Rakhimova: 6-1, 6-0
- 2R: d. Jil Teichmann: 6-3, 6-1
- 3R: d. Olga Danilovic: 6-2, 6-3
- 4R: d. [16] Amanda Anisimova: 7-5, 6-3
- QF: d. [8] Zheng Qinwen: 7-6(3), 6-3
- SF: d. [5] Iga Swiatek: 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0
GAUFF IN 2025 FRENCH OPEN
- 1R: d. Olivia Gadecki: 6-2, 6-2
- 2R: d. [Q] Tereza Valentova: 6-2, 6-4
- 3R: d. Marie Bouzkova: 6-1, 7-6(3)
- 4R: d. [20] Ekaterina Alexandrova: 6-0, 7-5
- QF: d. [7] Madison Keys: 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-1
- SF: d. [WC] Lois Boisson: 6-1, 6-2
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Sabalenka and Gauff have squared off ten times in their careers, with the Belarusian tennis player winning 6-2, 7-6(3) in the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid, Spain.
The tennis players are even in Grand Slam matches, 1-1. Sabalenka fell to Guaff in 2021 in Rome. Gauff lost to Sabalenka in the 2024 Australian Open semifinal contest.
However, keep this in mind. Coco Guaff won her first Slam title at the 2023 US Open by beating Sabalenka. Can she break the tie?
Vegas and world betting services have Sabalenka as the slight favorite to earn nearly $3 million in first-place prize money. The runner-up will receive $1.45 million as a consolation.
A victory will result in a 2,000-point rise in their WTA Rankings, which will contribute to the WTA Finals Riyadh race for 2025. Should Guaff win, she will remain the No. 2-ranked player, and Sabalenka will retain her No. 1 ranking.
GAUFF WITH HBCU ROOTS
Gauff's family has roots within the HBCU culture and community. Her great-great-grandfather attended a Historically Black College or University, which motivated her to establish a $100,000 initiative called the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program, managed by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).
"My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great, great grandfather," Coco Gauff stated. "From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are. Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me. As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education. I want to help the next generation of student-athletes continue pursuing their passion for tennis while reaching their academic goals."
She was also the catalyst for the USTA to commit $3,000,000 to refurbish public tennis courts in disadvantaged communities in the U.S. North Carolina Central, an HBCU located in Durham, North Carolina, will receive $21,000 from the initiative.
"We are incredibly grateful to Coco Gauff for her generous $100,000 gift to UNCF, which will significantly impact the lives of HBCU students aspiring to excel in competitive tennis," Maurice E. Jenkins Jr., UNCF's Chief Development Officer, praised Gauff's vision.
PREDICTIONS
Women's: Coco Gauff takes the victory over Sabalenka at the 2025 FRENCH OPEN in an epic three-set thriller!
Men's: Skinner dominates Alvarez in the late sets to win the 2025 FRENCH OPEN.