HBCU Legends

Urban Edge Network Partners With ReachTV, Expands HBCU Sports Programming To Airports And Hotels

The digital streaming services continues its sport programming growth into airports and hotels nationwide.

Kyle T. Mosley

Myles Crawley
Myles Crawley / GSU Athletics
In this story:

Urban Edge Network (UEN) and ReachTV, the largest streaming television network for travelers with over 50 million monthly viewers, are thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking 5-year distribution agreement designed to enhance the sports viewing experience for travelers across North America.

Under this new partnership, UEN will provide ReachTV with a robust live and on-demand sports content lineup, including more than 100 live HBCU sports events and original programming. ReachTV’s extensive network, available at 2,400 airport gates and 750 venues in 90 airports and 500,000 hotel rooms, will now feature UEN’s diverse sports content.

The coverage includes exclusive HBCU athletic events from institutions such as Grambling State University, Florida Memorial University, and several members of the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC), including Oakwood University, Fisk University, Rust College, Wiley College, Voorhees University, Wilberforce University, Southern University, Dillard University, Tougaloo College, Talladega College, Stillman College, Philander Smith College, and the University of the Virgin Islands. Additionally, viewers will enjoy NBA G-League games featuring the Texas Legends.

Talladega College women's volleyball team
Talladega College women's volleyball team / Credit: Talladega College Athletics

This partnership not only enriches ReachTV’s content offerings but also establishes UEN’s network of over 12,000 Digital Out of Home screens as the most accessible Black-owned sports network in the country.

“We are excited to collaborate with ReachTV, the leading airport television network, to bring high-quality sports programming to travelers across North America,” Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network, said. “This agreement represents a significant milestone in our mission to broaden the visibility and reach of black-owned sports content. We look forward to delivering an engaging and diverse array of sports programming to a wide audience.”

Florida Memorial University
Florida Memorial University cheerleaders line dance outside the stadium during tailgate events at Edward Waters University's Big Cat Classic college football game against Florida Memorial on September 1, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lynwood Bibbens, President of ReachTV, added, “With Doug Williams, one of my favorite players of all time and the first Black QB to win a Super Bowl, recently inducted into the Grambling Hall of Fame, partnering with UEN/HBCU+ was a natural fit. Bringing HBCU culture, talent, and live sports to our audience is a game changer. This addition to our live sports lineup is truly exciting.”

The first broadcast of this new partnership will be featured on September 7th at 1:00 PM ET, showcasing the Big Cat Classic Football game between Edward Waters University and Florida Memorial University.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: