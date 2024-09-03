Urban Edge Network Partners With ReachTV, Expands HBCU Sports Programming To Airports And Hotels
Urban Edge Network (UEN) and ReachTV, the largest streaming television network for travelers with over 50 million monthly viewers, are thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking 5-year distribution agreement designed to enhance the sports viewing experience for travelers across North America.
Under this new partnership, UEN will provide ReachTV with a robust live and on-demand sports content lineup, including more than 100 live HBCU sports events and original programming. ReachTV’s extensive network, available at 2,400 airport gates and 750 venues in 90 airports and 500,000 hotel rooms, will now feature UEN’s diverse sports content.
The coverage includes exclusive HBCU athletic events from institutions such as Grambling State University, Florida Memorial University, and several members of the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC), including Oakwood University, Fisk University, Rust College, Wiley College, Voorhees University, Wilberforce University, Southern University, Dillard University, Tougaloo College, Talladega College, Stillman College, Philander Smith College, and the University of the Virgin Islands. Additionally, viewers will enjoy NBA G-League games featuring the Texas Legends.
This partnership not only enriches ReachTV’s content offerings but also establishes UEN’s network of over 12,000 Digital Out of Home screens as the most accessible Black-owned sports network in the country.
“We are excited to collaborate with ReachTV, the leading airport television network, to bring high-quality sports programming to travelers across North America,” Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network, said. “This agreement represents a significant milestone in our mission to broaden the visibility and reach of black-owned sports content. We look forward to delivering an engaging and diverse array of sports programming to a wide audience.”
Lynwood Bibbens, President of ReachTV, added, “With Doug Williams, one of my favorite players of all time and the first Black QB to win a Super Bowl, recently inducted into the Grambling Hall of Fame, partnering with UEN/HBCU+ was a natural fit. Bringing HBCU culture, talent, and live sports to our audience is a game changer. This addition to our live sports lineup is truly exciting.”
The first broadcast of this new partnership will be featured on September 7th at 1:00 PM ET, showcasing the Big Cat Classic Football game between Edward Waters University and Florida Memorial University.