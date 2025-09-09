Houston Cougars Baseball to Compete in Frisco Classic in Early 2026
On Tuesday morning, the Houston baseball program announced part of its schedule for the 2026 college baseball season.
Before conference play, the Cougars will compete in the Frisco Classic against notable programs like Oregon State, Iowa, and Alabama.
2025 Season Results
- Houston: 30-25 (Did not make NCAA Tournament)
- Oregon State: 48-16 (Eliminated in College World Series)
- Iowa: 33-22-1 (Did not make NCAA Tournament)
- Alabama: 41-18 (Eliminated in Hattiesburg Regional)
Headlining the Frisco Classic are the Oregon State Beavers, who found themselves in the College World Series last year. With how much the school invests in baseball, it's no wonder that the Beavers are yearly contenders for both conference and national championships.
Iowa has been a consistent program in recent years but have yet to make some real noise in the NCAA Tournament. After going 44-16 in the 2023 season, the Hawkeyes found themselves going toe-to-toe with a stacked Indiana State pitching staff, coming up just short of a super-regional appearance. Alabama on the other hand seems to be a yearly contender for a trip to Omaha but have yet to put it all together in the postseason.
Could the Cougars Make Some Early Noise in the College Baseball World?
In the past decade, round-robin style tournaments have become the more typical way to schedule non-conference games in college baseball. Not only do programs have a chance to take on opponents in different conferences, but in Houston's case, you may just be able to upset some ranked opponents to boost your strength of schedule.
After finishing 30-25 in 2025 and missing out on the NCAA Tournament, the Cougars enter the 2026 season with a mission to showcase their program on the national stage in meaningful games. Transitioning into their third season as a member of the Big 12, Coach Todd Whitting is well-aware that a strong non-conference résumé can make all the difference when it comes down to who finds themselves on the outside looking in during the NCAA Tournament.
After the 2025 season concluded, Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez came out with a statement regarding the future of Cougar baseball, saying that the program would continue to trust in Coach Whitting's plans for the future. For Coog Nation, stability within the coaching staff likely means that they believe they can compete at a high level in the future.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the Cougars will open the 2026 season in the Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge against teams such as Wake Forest, NC State, Washington, Seton Hall, Indiana State, and Manhattan.
With so much diversity in their non-conference schedule, Houston baseball will get an early gauge on how their squad will perform in a season that demands results.