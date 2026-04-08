2 Transfer Targets Who Could Make a Major Difference for Houston Cougars

There are plenty of options on the market right now that head coach Kelvin Sampson and Co. can bring in through the transfer portal. The only issue the program faces is that there isn’t a ton of money to help convince these highly rated stars to come to Houston.

The Cougars' coaching staff knows exactly what they are doing, which is why they are hardly ever in this spot. Now it's a matter of bringing in the right kids who fit the qualifications and maturity that Sampson wants in his players.

Who might be a couple of names that he could bring in that would help cut the nets down and bring a championship home for the city?

Wes Enis

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Wes Enis (2) speaks to the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Ranked as a 4-star, the abilities that Wes Enis brings to the table would be a huge hole that could be filled after losing several core pieces and ones off the bench that were supposed to be the future of the team. Out of South Florida, the Conover, Ohio native only played in one collegiate season and has plenty left in the tank to provide for a big brand program that needs his maturity and ability to maneuver down the lane and knock down shots.

In the 2025-26 season, Enis posted 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, so he’s got the goods to run an offense that aligns with his talent. He is known for his physicality, a strong work ethic, and his ability to thrive as a three-point shooter. It could be a fit, but can Sampson and Co. convince him to join?

Gavin Doty

Siena Saints guard Gavin Doty (4) reacts after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Duke Blue Devils at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This makes total sense. A small school with a small basketball program and an elite player. Now, Gavin Doty wants to find the next home, and what fits his style of basketball could perfectly align with what the Cougars are looking for. It’s a huge city, but not a huge school that is not receiving a ton of funds to reel in players. It could be exactly what Doty needs, as he is used to a culture like that, and it could be in his best interest to play there.

Another great reason Houston should go snag the Siena transfer is that he has NCAA Tournament experience under his belt. Doesn’t Sampson also have coaching experience in March Madness, and how often does he make it to the big dance? A lot.

In Doty's short tenure, he helped his teammates take the next step and proved to others why he is special. He averaged 18 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. It checks a ton of boxes, but can it fit what the coaching staff wants?

The portal officially opened on Tuesday, April 7, with a 30-day window.