3 Notable Players To Watch When Cincinnati Visits Houston

It’s finally here. Big 12 conference basketball.

On Saturday afternoon, it will be the Houston Cougars taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Fertitta Center, where coach Kelvin Sampson’s team is red hot with only one loss on the season, while coach Wes Walker goes into the contest with an 8-5 record.

When the Bearcats take on the Cougars, the Bearcats’ offense is shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from downtown, which is going to be a test against the Cougars’ defense. These three players will try to be hot from the field and knock down as many threes as possible.

Jizzle James, Guard

The leading scorer for Cincinnati is this guy, Jizzle James. On the season, the guard is shooting lights out, registering 14 points per game to go along with 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. From the field, he has been terrific, going 55.2 percent, while from deep, he has a 50 percent rate.

This might be concerning for the Houston defense, as it will have to slow down the threes the Orlando, Florida native puts up every game. The 6-foot-3 weapon is a dynamic player who knows how to penetrate and get to the basket. He is also solid at knocking down jumpers when he needs to. He is great at distributing the ball to others but likes to hold onto it and power the team to the finish line. Don’t doubt this kid who wears No. 2 on Saturday.

Baba Miller, Forward

Senior guard Baba Miller has been an asset to this program, as he is very active in the paint and on the boards. One of his best skills is winning the rebound battle, as he is right now snagging 11.5 per game. To go along with that, he is the second-leading scorer for the Bearcats, where he has posted 13.6 points per game.

He is not very dangerous from behind the arc, as he has gone 12.5 percent from there. As far as the field, he is the best shooter on the team, at 58.2 percent. He can make his free throws, but is not the greatest at it, as he is only making 59.6 percent of his chances.

His best game came against Alabama State, where he recorded 26 points. It wasn't his only game in the 20’s as he tallied 24 against Georgia State. He will attack the glass against anyone who opposes him, and he is great at winning against whoever he is matched with.

Day Day Thomas, Guard

Appearing in 13 games this season, the 6-foot-1 senior has been a reliable guy to make baskets, averaging 12.8 points per game to go along with his 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. With a 40.2 percent rate from the field to go along with 46.7 percent of his shots made from three, he can knock down shots at an amazing level, which should make Coogs fans nervous, as the Bearcats have another guy who is good from downtown.

He’s an experienced athlete who has been loyal to the program and has been through the ups and downs of the last three seasons. His best game so far was against Dayton, where he posted his only 20-point game of the season. Coming close to that mark came when he faced Tarleton State, with 19 and 17 against Clemson and Eastern Michigan, respectively. Watch for No. 1, who is creative in his ways to score.