3 Notable Texas Tech Players To Watch On Tuesday Night

Coogs Nation has been waiting for this one as the No. 8 Houston Cougars host the No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on FS1.

The Fertitta Center will be rocking as Kelvin Sampson’s roster is fired up after pulling out the 67-60 win against Cincinnati for the first conference win of the season. As for Grant McCasland’s squad, they are coming off a blowout 102-80 win against Oklahoma State, so there is also momentum and confidence that there is a chance to pull out a massive road win.

To do that, the Red Raiders need these three players to tire the Cougars' defense and put on one of their best showings of the season, as it could be a preview of the Big 12 Tournament Championship.

JT Toppin, Forward

The talented junior, who proudly wears No. 15 on his jersey, is one of the best shooters the Red Raiders have. He’s been everything the program was looking for in a transfer from the New Mexico Lobos and has spent the last two seasons in Lubbock, Texas.

Never underestimate the skills that the 6-foot-9 kid can do, as he is averaging 21.2 points per game to go along with his elite rebounding skills, where he has 10.8 per game. Don’t overlook how consistent he is from the field, either, even as a 55.3 percent shooter.

In his most recent game, he posted 23 points, his seventh time this season with 20 or more. His best performance was against, where he ordered a 30-piece and enjoyed every bit of it, even though Tech lost.

Christian Anderson, Guard

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, the outstanding guard who has played two seasons with Texas Tech is tied for first in games played this season with 14. There is another player who averages over 20 points a game, and it is Christian Anderson who is posting 20.5 points per game.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-3 baller is also great at attacking the glass, and he is really good at rebounding, where he is at almost four rebounds per game with 3.7 to go along with the 7.5 assists. From the field, the dangerous shooter has gone 49.7 percent, so he is another scary piece the Cougars get to focus on, which might be a load to handle.

LeJuan Watts, Forward

Scorers on Texas Tech is what McCasland produces in the Panhandle, as LeJuan Watts is another dynamic playmaker who finds ways to put the ball in the hoop. As a player averaging 14 points per game, he maneuvers on the court with a ton of confidence, as he is smart and disciplined. Rebounding the ball is one of his talents, too, as he is snagging 5.8 per game in addition to his 2.8 assists.

Northern Colorado was his breakout game as he posted 36 points, which was a season-high for him, where he went 92.3 percent from the field and 3 of 4 from downtown. From deep, Watts is 38.7 percent from behind the arc, and so a key for Houston is to limit the amount of 3s and limit the fastbreak opportunities.